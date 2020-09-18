Europa League reaction & transfers latest

Tottenham needed two late goals to come from behind in Bulgaria and reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 71st minute before having two players sent off. Then Harry Kane scored an 80th-minute penalty and Tanguy Ndombele, who had come off the bench just after the hour mark, claimed the winner with five minutes left.
- Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham
- Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 Rangers
- Viking FK 0-2 Aberdeen
- Coleraine 2-2 Motherwell AET (Motherwell win 3-0 on pens)
- Linfield 0-1 Floriana
- Connah's Quay Nomads 0-1 Dinamo Tbilisi
- Standard Liege 2-0 Bala Town
Spurs survive a scare
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham
