Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Dover Athletic v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Hartlepool United v Aldershot Town – BBC Tees & BBC Surrey

    King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil Town (17:20 BST) – BBC Radio Norfolk & BBC Somerset

    Torquay United v Stockport County – BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Solihull Moors – BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio Wales

    FA Cup second-round qualifying

    Alvechurch v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Boston United v AFC Mansfield – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chasetown v AFC Telford United – BBC Radio Shropshire

    Ebbsfleet United v Hastings United – BBC Radio Kent

    Gosport Borough v Hereford – BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Warrington Rylands v York City – BBC Radio York

