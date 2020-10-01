Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Dover Athletic v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham
Hartlepool United v Aldershot Town – BBC Tees & BBC Surrey
King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil Town (17:20 BST) – BBC Radio Norfolk & BBC Somerset
Torquay United v Stockport County – BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Solihull Moors – BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio Wales
FA Cup second-round qualifying
Alvechurch v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Boston United v AFC Mansfield – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Chasetown v AFC Telford United – BBC Radio Shropshire
Ebbsfleet United v Hastings United – BBC Radio Kent
Gosport Borough v Hereford – BBC Hereford & Worcester
Warrington Rylands v York City – BBC Radio York