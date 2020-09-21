Premier League reaction and transfer news

Let's start with Sunday's action from Stamford Bridge as champions Liverpool sent out an early message to their title rivals.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
-
Wolves v Manchester City
-
Everton 5-2 West Brom
-
Leeds 4-3 Fulham
-
Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace
-
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
-
Southampton 2-5 Tottenham
-
Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
-
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
-
Leicester 4-2 Burnley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Let's start with Sunday's action from Stamford Bridge as champions Liverpool sent out an early message to their title rivals.
Monday's matches
The action continues this evening with two more matches, including Manchester City and Aston Villa's opening games of the new campaign.
Weekend results
In case you needed reminding, here are the Premier League results from the weekend:
Good morning
Eight games, 39 goals, five penalties and four red cards. It certainly wasn't dull in the Premier League this weekend - and there's more to come.
Join us as we look back at all the key incidents from a blockbuster few days in the top flight. We will also look ahead to tonight's matches and bring you all the latest transfer news and gossip.
Let's dive straight in...