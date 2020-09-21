Live

Premier League reaction and transfer news

Thomas Mallows

    Let's start with Sunday's action from Stamford Bridge as champions Liverpool sent out an early message to their title rivals.

  2. Monday's matches

    The action continues this evening with two more matches, including Manchester City and Aston Villa's opening games of the new campaign.

    • Aston Villa v Sheffield United
    • Wolves v Manchester City
  3. Weekend results

    In case you needed reminding, here are the Premier League results from the weekend:

    • Everton 5-2 West Brom
    • Leeds 4-3 Fulham
    • Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace
    • Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
    • Southampton 2-5 Tottenham
    • Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
    • Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
    • Leicester 4-2 Burnley
  4. Good morning

    Eight games, 39 goals, five penalties and four red cards. It certainly wasn't dull in the Premier League this weekend - and there's more to come.

    Join us as we look back at all the key incidents from a blockbuster few days in the top flight. We will also look ahead to tonight's matches and bring you all the latest transfer news and gossip.

    Let's dive straight in...

    Dominic Cavlert-Lewin with the match ball after his hat-trick for Everton against West Brom
