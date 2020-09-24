EFL Cup reaction and latest transfer news

Here are those results from the EFL Cup third round last night:
Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall 0-2 Burnley
Preston 0-2 Brighton
Stoke 1-0 Gillingham
Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley
Fleetwood 2-5 Everton
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle
Good morning
It certainty wasn't dull in the EFL Cup last night, with 29 goals across the eight matches and milestones and records aplenty.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to tonight's fixtures as the third round comes to a conclusion.
We will also have all the transfer news and gossip, plus the latest on a potential Hollywood takeover of a non-league club.
Let's get going...