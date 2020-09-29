Liverpool beat Arsenal - reaction & latest transfer news

Manchester United are in talks with Porto over Brazilian
full-back Alex Telles.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his
options on the left and feels the 27-year-old would be a useful addition.
However, there is an issue with the fee.
Porto want £18m for Telles, who has a year left on his
contract. United feel that is too high given Telles will be able to sign
pre-contract terms in a little over three months ahead of a move on a free
transfer at the end of the season.
Sources in Portugal have expressed optimism that some kind
of agreement will eventually be reached.
Liverpool have taken just three games to make it clear that every single point dropped by their rivals will be a wound to any hopes they harbour of taking the Premier League title away from Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's champions have used two of their opening three matches to impose their iron will on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal here at Anfield, already establishing themselves as the team to beat with the season in still in its infancy.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Man Utd open Telles talks
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United are in talks with Porto over Brazilian full-back Alex Telles.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his options on the left and feels the 27-year-old would be a useful addition.
However, there is an issue with the fee.
Porto want £18m for Telles, who has a year left on his contract. United feel that is too high given Telles will be able to sign pre-contract terms in a little over three months ahead of a move on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Sources in Portugal have expressed optimism that some kind of agreement will eventually be reached.
Can anyone live with 'irresistible' Liverpool?
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool have taken just three games to make it clear that every single point dropped by their rivals will be a wound to any hopes they harbour of taking the Premier League title away from Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's champions have used two of their opening three matches to impose their iron will on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal here at Anfield, already establishing themselves as the team to beat with the season in still in its infancy.
Read the full analysis from BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty here.
Liverpool superior to us in many aspects - Arteta
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta did not offer any excuses for the defeat, conceding Liverpool were superior to his side and have set the standard for themselves and others to follow.
Klopp praises 'top guy' Jota
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted with his side's performance while singling out new signing Diogo Jota for praise after his home debut goal.
Liverpool seal fightback win
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Let's start at Anfield, where Liverpool came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 and maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.
The Gunners, who had won their opening two league games, went ahead after 25 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette took advantage of Andrew Robertson's error to bundle a close-range finish past Alisson.
Liverpool responded instantly as man-of-the-match Sadio Mane pounced two minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only push out Mohamed Salah's shot.
The Reds took the lead before the break when when Robertson atoned for his earlier error by getting on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.
Their night was complete when new £45m signing Diogo Jota marked his home debut with a goal to seal the win.
Good morning
Liverpool sent out a message to their title rivals last night with a convincing victory against Arsenal to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.
We will bring you all the reaction from Anfield - including Jurgen Klopp's tasty post-match exchange with Roy Keane.
We will also look back at Aston Villa's impressive win against Fulham, look ahead to the midweek Carabao Cup matches and bring you all the transfer news.
Let's go!