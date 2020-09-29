Liverpool beat Arsenal - reaction & latest transfer news

Manchester United are in talks with Porto over Brazilian full-back Alex Telles.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his options on the left and feels the 27-year-old would be a useful addition.

However, there is an issue with the fee.

Porto want £18m for Telles, who has a year left on his contract. United feel that is too high given Telles will be able to sign pre-contract terms in a little over three months ahead of a move on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sources in Portugal have expressed optimism that some kind of agreement will eventually be reached.