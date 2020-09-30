Carabao Cup reaction & transfers latest - Spurs beat Chelsea

There is a lot of focus on Borussia Dortmund just now with the future of Jadon Sancho a big talking point.
However, the German club are furious about an interpretation made by some media of an interview football director Michael Zorc gave in Germany talking about the Champions League.
The claim is Zorc said he felt the tournament should not actually take place this season. Dortmund have responded to this in the most strenuous terms.
"To make it short but very clear: there is absolutely no truth to such reports," said the club.
"With not a single word has Zorc uttered this opinion.
He simply stated 'If we play on a Wednesday in a Covid risk area then the foundations must be laid for us to be able to play the following weekend back in league action'."
The Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday. Dortmund will be in pot two, so will avoid Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.
Kelly Cates is joined by former Liverpool, West Ham and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison on the latest Football Daily podcast, along with 5 Live Sport’s Senior Football Reporter Ian Dennis, to look back at Spurs' penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.
The guys also preview Wednesday's action in the same competition, along with looking at Manchester City's new signing Ruben Dias.
BBC Sport’s Simon Stone and Macclesfield Town fan and BBC journalist Ellie Thomason also discuss the news that the club were expelled from the National League.
The Metro is now reporting that referees will be urged to be more lenient about handballs following the growing outcry over penalties — but the decision against Dier would still be given under the new guidelines.
Congestion charge!
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 in pens)
Mentally this win gives us a lift - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho seemed to dismiss the competition before the game, saying the sheer number of fixtures his side face means he has to prioritise the Europa League as the money from it is "very important".
An arduous schedule sees Spurs in the middle of a run of four games in the space of eight days so he named a weakened side, including new signing Sergio Reguilon.
But Spurs scraped through against Mourinho's former club,
"I am very proud of the players, even the ones not on the pitch," Mourinho told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"This is a unique situation that we go through and we still go through. Everything was about the spirit of my players.
"I don't want to believe that we have another week like this one, but now this competition is in the pocket until December.
"Mentally this win gives us a lift. The feeling is good, on Thursday we have fresh players and I hope they can give us what these boys gave us tonight."
Jose Mourinho has progressed from 26 of his 31 League Cup ties, with this the first time he has ever progressed via a penalty shootout in the competition, losing his previous three.
Chelsea have lost six of their last eight League Cup penalty shootouts, including all three at the fourth-round stage (also against Burnley in 2008-09 and Stoke in 2015-16).
Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Mason Mount missed the crucial spot-kick as Tottenham edged past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
A total of nine penalties had been converted before Mount stepped up to take the 10th, but the England midfielder's effort clipped the post and went wide.
Chelsea had dominated the first half and new signing Timo Werner netted his first goal for the club with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.
Spurs responded well after the break and debutant Sergio Reguilon's side-footed effort from inside the area was pushed over the crossbar by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was also making his first appearance for his new club.
Jose Mourinho's side got their rewards seven minutes from time when Spaniard Reguilon's cross sailed through to the back post for Erik Lamela to coolly convert from six yards.
With no extra time played, the match went straight to penalties and Mount was the only player to miss.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look at all the reaction to Tuesday's Carabao Cup game, which saw Tottenham beat Chelsea on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.
We'll also bring you all the latest transfer news and hear from manager Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool's fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal on Thursday.
- Newport County v Newcastle United (17:30)
- Burnley v Manchester City (19:00)
- Brighton v Manchester United
- Everton v West Ham
Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixtures
All kick-off times 19:45 BST unless stated
Merry Mourinho, frustrated Frank
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
'Keep It Shut Lamps'
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Thiago tests positive for coronavirus
The Metro also featured the news that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.
The 29-year-old only recently signed for the club from German side Bayern Munich and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Chelsea.
However, he missed an EFL Cup win at Lincoln last week and was absent for a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday.
Liverpool said Thiago "has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better".
On Monday, the Premier League announced that 10 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing - the highest number of positive tests since the season began.
Jose in Hot pursuit of Dier
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 on pens)
Eric Dier was also in the news after Tuesday's game as he sprinted off the pitch during the second half and straight into the dressing room.
As he followed quickly by a furious-looking Jose Mourinho, before both re-emerged a couple of minutes later. It subsequently emerged that Dier had desperately needed the toilet.
Defenders handed some relief in penalty controversy
Eric Dier is pictured on the back of the Metro not just celebrating after Tuesday's win but also during Sunday's draw at Newcastle, when the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty for handball by Dier.
The Metro is now reporting that referees will be urged to be more lenient about handballs following the growing outcry over penalties — but the decision against Dier would still be given under the new guidelines.
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win 5-4 in pens)
