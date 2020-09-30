Carabao Cup reaction & transfers latest - Spurs beat Chelsea

There is a lot of focus on Borussia Dortmund just now with the future of Jadon Sancho a big talking point.

However, the German club are furious about an interpretation made by some media of an interview football director Michael Zorc gave in Germany talking about the Champions League.

The claim is Zorc said he felt the tournament should not actually take place this season. Dortmund have responded to this in the most strenuous terms.

"To make it short but very clear: there is absolutely no truth to such reports," said the club.

"With not a single word has Zorc uttered this opinion. He simply stated 'If we play on a Wednesday in a Covid risk area then the foundations must be laid for us to be able to play the following weekend back in league action'."

The Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday. Dortmund will be in pot two, so will avoid Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.