EFL Cup reaction & transfers latest

In a week in which England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for a first international triple-header, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not have done much more to press his claims for inclusion.
Scorer of that famous winning goal when England won the Under-20s World Cup in 2017, Calvert-Lewin is emerging as one of the stars of the early weeks of the season.
One of the most satisfying aspects of his game at present is the way he hunts down chances.
He showed strength in holding off Declan Rice as he controlled Keane's lofted pass for Everton's opener and then read the play superbly to ensure he was onside before latching onto Sigurdsson's short pass for his second.
The third was the easiest technically, but the number of times leading strikers of the past say forwards should gamble, shows Calvert-Lewin is learning fast.
It meant he became the first player to score hat-tricks in successive home games under Ancelotti since Cristiano Ronaldo - not bad company to be in.
Calvert-Lewin treble sees Toffees through
Everton 4-1 West Ham
Let's start at Goodison Park, where Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his second hat-trick of the season as Everton beat West Ham 4-1 to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Calvert-Lewin put the home side in front with a well-taken 11th-minute effort after Michael Keane had picked him out with an excellent chipped pass over the Hammers' defence.
The forward sealed victory with two goals in six minutes near the end, taking his tally in what is turning into a superb season to eight.
His second was a typical poacher's effort, the 23-year-old tucking home the rebound after Alex Iwobi's shot had bounced back off a post. Calvert-Lewin then got beyond the West Ham defence to finish off Gylfi Sigurdsson's through ball to complete another fantastic treble.
Richarlison had earlier put Everton back in front with a deflected shot after Robert Snodgrass had briefly pulled the visitors level just after half-time.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another busy live page - loads going on today.
Five of the eight Carabao Cup quarter-finalists are now confirmed after another eventful evening last night. We will bring you all the reaction from those games, plus a look ahead to tonight's fixtures.
There's also Tottenham's Europa League tie to look forward to, plus the England squad announcement, three Premier League news conferences and the Champions League group stage draw.
