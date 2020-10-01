EFL Cup reaction & transfers latest

In a week in which England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for a first international triple-header, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not have done much more to press his claims for inclusion.

Scorer of that famous winning goal when England won the Under-20s World Cup in 2017, Calvert-Lewin is emerging as one of the stars of the early weeks of the season.

One of the most satisfying aspects of his game at present is the way he hunts down chances.

He showed strength in holding off Declan Rice as he controlled Keane's lofted pass for Everton's opener and then read the play superbly to ensure he was onside before latching onto Sigurdsson's short pass for his second.

The third was the easiest technically, but the number of times leading strikers of the past say forwards should gamble, shows Calvert-Lewin is learning fast.

It meant he became the first player to score hat-tricks in successive home games under Ancelotti since Cristiano Ronaldo - not bad company to be in.