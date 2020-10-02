Transfers latest, plus EFL Cup & Europa League reaction

Hello and welcome to today's live page - it's set to be a busy one today.
We've got all the reaction from last night's Carabao Cup fourth round ties, including details of the quarter-final draw, plus Europa League reaction as Tottenham, Rangers and Celtic qualify for the group stage.
Speaking of the Europa League group stage, we will bring details of the draw for you this lunchtime.
There are also SEVENTEEN Premier League news conferences taking place today as we build up to this weekend's games.
Oh, and there is all the latest transfer news as Monday's deadline rapidly approaches.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
Frank open to selling Benrahma
Brentford 3-0 Fulham
Manager Thomas Frank said Brentford are "open to selling" Said Benrahma after the Algeria international "added a few million to his price" with his two goals against Fulham.
"Am I confident he will stay? I'm confident that I would love him to stay," said Frank.
"But I don't know. Honestly, if the price is right we are open to selling, but if not we will be happy for him to stay.
"Either we are going to get a top price or we are going to keep one of the best players in the Championship. Has he added a few million to his price? 100%."
Bees ease past Fulham
Brentford 3-0 Fulham
Brentford gained a modicum of revenge for last season's Championship play-off final with a 3-0 win against west London rivals Fulham.
Marcus Forss' emphatic finish had given the hosts a half-time lead before Said Benrahma capitalised on poor Fulham marking from a free-kick after 62 minutes.
Benrahma, who scored 17 goals and made nine assists in 43 Championship games last season, then curled a delightful third into the corner from the edge of the box after beating his marker.
Potters shock Villa
Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke
There was a shock at Villa Park as Championship side Stoke beat last season's finalists Aston Villa 1-0 to reach the last eight.
Sam Vokes scored the game's only goal in the first half - the veteran striker heading home following a corner.
A much-changed Villa, beaten by Manchester City in the 2019-20 final, struggled for clear cut chances.
Anwar El Ghazi went closest but shot straight at goalkeeper Adam Davies.
Stoke, who beat Wolves - another top-flight outfit - in the second round, were good value for their win as they continued their positive start to the season.
The Potters have lost just once in seven games in all competitions, winning four of their past five.
Gunners edge past Reds on penalties
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties)
Arsenal knocked out Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a goalless draw at Anfield last night.
After a goalless 90 minutes at Anfield, Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in the shootout before Joe Willock scored the winning spot-kick.
Arsenal lost 3-1 in the Premier League at the Reds four days ago, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with his side's response.
"We still have lots to learn but we are on the right path," the Spaniard said.
"It is the third time in about eight weeks we have played against the best team in Europe, in my opinion, and it is a step forward for my team.
"We want to treat every competition as an opportunity to win a trophy, we have to do that for the club we represent and we will do that."
BreakingHammers sign Czech defender Coufal
Let's start with some breaking transfer news...
West Ham have signed Czech Republic full-back Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague for £5.4m.
The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract at London Stadium.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today's live page - it's set to be a busy one today.
We've got all the reaction from last night's Carabao Cup fourth round ties, including details of the quarter-final draw, plus Europa League reaction as Tottenham, Rangers and Celtic qualify for the group stage.
Speaking of the Europa League group stage, we will bring details of the draw for you this lunchtime.
There are also SEVENTEEN Premier League news conferences taking place today as we build up to this weekend's games.
Oh, and there is all the latest transfer news as Monday's deadline rapidly approaches.
Told you it was a busy one.