Transfers latest, plus EFL Cup & Europa League reaction

Manager Thomas Frank said Brentford are "open to selling" Said Benrahma after the Algeria international "added a few million to his price" with his two goals against Fulham.

"Am I confident he will stay? I'm confident that I would love him to stay," said Frank.

"But I don't know. Honestly, if the price is right we are open to selling, but if not we will be happy for him to stay.

"Either we are going to get a top price or we are going to keep one of the best players in the Championship. Has he added a few million to his price? 100%."