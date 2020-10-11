Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Kent

    FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset

    Hartlepool United v Bromley - BBC Tees

    Sutton United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Surrey

    FA Cup third qualifying round

    Chorley v York City - BBC Radio York

    Darlington v Tadcaster Albion - BBC Radio York

    Eastbourne Borough v Sheppey United - BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Chippenham Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Leiston v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Longridge Town v Skelmersdale United - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Peterborough Sports v Banbury Town - BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

    Stafford Rangers v Hereford - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top