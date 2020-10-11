Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Kent
FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset
Hartlepool United v Bromley - BBC Tees
Sutton United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Torquay United v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Surrey
FA Cup third qualifying round
Chorley v York City - BBC Radio York
Darlington v Tadcaster Albion - BBC Radio York
Eastbourne Borough v Sheppey United - BBC Radio Kent
Ebbsfleet United v Chippenham Town - BBC Radio Kent
Leiston v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Longridge Town v Skelmersdale United - BBC Radio Lancashire
Peterborough Sports v Banbury Town - BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Stafford Rangers v Hereford - BBC Hereford & Worcester