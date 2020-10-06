Transfer deadline day reaction

When Edinson Cavani's Paris St-Germain contract was not extended in June, it brought to an end a seven-year romance with the French capital.

While many would have seen it coming, after a season dominated by injury and bench-warming, few would have expected the Uruguayan to make his next significant appearance in a pair of ballet shoes.

"Soccer and dance are more similar than the world imagines," he said in September as he helped promote ballet as a pursuit for children in his home country.

Now a deadline-day Manchester United signing, Cavani looked as athletic and poised as you would expect of a striker who has scored more than 300 goals for club and country when he took to the ballet mat.

But the fact remains he has dabbled in dance more than he has competitive football in the past seven months.

'El Matador' last played for PSG in March - but are United signing a player in the twilight of his career or picking up a useful bargain?

