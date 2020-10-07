England v Wales - Ryan Giggs news conference

Ryan Giggs confirmed Ben Davies is in the running to be Wales captain tomorrow but the Tottenham defender is playing it cool for now. "It would be huge, an amazing honour," he said. "The manager has not made his decision yet so we will wait and see."
'Captaincy would be huge'
'Euro 2016 defeat still hurts'
It is more than four years ago now - and Chris Coleman's team did rather well in the end - but Ben Davies admits Wales' late defeat to England at Euro 2016 still stings.
"That was a blow for us," he said.
"Everything that happened afterwards meant we forgot about the England game, but for us who were there, that game hurts a lot.
"It will be great to be able to play them again."
Giggs done, in comes Davies
Speaking of Ben Davies... now the questions for Ryan Giggs have finished, the Wales and Tottenham defender is next up to speak to the media.
Wales get Covid-19 all-clear
But before he left, Ryan Giggs revealed his players were tested for Covid-19 on Monday and the results have come back clear.
"It's something the players have to go through. Everything's fine," he said.
Wales' players will be tested again on Thursday ahead of the England game.
That's a wrap for Giggs
Ben Davies an option as skipper
Ryan Giggs says Tottenham left-back Ben Davies may lead his team out at Wembley in the absence of Gareth Bale and Ashley Williams.
"Ben is definitely one of the options who is in with a shout," Giggs said.
'We miss the fans'
Wales' friendly against England will be the latest match to be played without fans as football continues to count the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're missing the fans," says Giggs.
"We run a tight budget with Wales so we're able to cope with it [the financial hit].
"You want the fans there for the atmosphere as well as the financial side of things."
'Nations League the priority'
After Thursday's friendly against England, Wales have two Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and then in Bulgaria the follwowing Wednesday.
"We've got three games in a short space of time, so there's a bit of juggling," says Giggs.
"It's always a big game when we play England but also we've got one eye on Sunday.
"It always captures the imagination, England v Wales, but my priority is the Nations League."
'We want to win'
Ryan Giggs says Wales are targeting victory at Wembley as they look to maintain their good form.
"We want to win," he said. "We have got great momentum going into the game and we want to keep that up.
"Also we realise it's a tough game. England have some quality players - they could pick two or three teams."
Ramsey heading over soon
Ryan Giggs says Aaron Ramsey should join up with Wales ahead of their Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
"Aaron followed the protocol. We have gone along with that," Giggs said.
"But we expect him to be available for Sunday and Wednesday. We are just finalising when he can come over. It's probably going to be the Thursday."
Mepham back 'from dark place'
Wales defender Chris Mepham spoke to the media yesterday and had a lot to say.
Mepham says he is back for Wales after 'dark place' of injury.
Who would you pick?
After a frantic start to the new domestic football season, attention this week turns to the international stage.
Wales play England in a friendly on Thursday at 20:00 BST, but who should start for both sides?
Make your selections here.
Williams must deal with online abuse
Neco Williams must learn to deal with online abuse if he remains on social media, says Wales boss Ryan Giggs speaking ahead of today's media conference.
The 19-year-old defender was subjected to social media abuse after a Carabao Cup game.
Bale's Spurs move to help Wales
Gareth Bale is another key man unavailable for Ryan Giggs this week, but Giggs is certain Bale's Spurs return is good news for the national team, as he explains here.
Wales without Ramsey
Wales will be without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey for the game with England but are hopeful he will be back for their Nations League games.
You can read all about Ramsey's situation here.
Hello and welcome
Wales manager Ryan Giggs is about to speak to the media as his side prepare for tomorrow night’s friendly against England at Wembley.
As is the way these days, the former Wales and Manchester United captain will be taking questions via Zoom.
There's plenty to discuss so, without further ado, here we go.