Uefa Nations League reaction

Northern Ireland have now won just one point in seven Nations League matches since the competition was launched in autumn 2018 - maybe their minds were on the final Euro 2020 play-offs during their defeat by Austria on Sunday?
There was actually a small crowd at Windsor Park to watch the match!!
Here's a snippet from Mark Sterling's report:
Northern Ireland's poor Nations League form continued as a toothless performance saw them lose 1-0 to Austria at Windsor Park.
The visitors were dominant throughout and could have been three goals up before Michael Gregoritsch's 42nd-minute winner.
The 600 home supporters created a good atmosphere in the south Belfast stadium despite the hosts' poor showing.
Substitute Liam Boyce nearly grabbed a draw for NI in injury time but his fine strike from a well-worked set-piece went just wide.
Ian Baraclough's men are away to Norway in their next Nations League outing on Wednesday.
Scotland stretched their unbeaten run to over a year as Lyndon Dykes' second international goal secured a Nations League win over Slovakia.
The Queens Park Rangers forward slammed home the winner in the second half to earn a victory that leaves Steve Clarke's men top of Group B2.
Scotland last suffered defeat in Russia 12 months ago, and while they did not make too many chances at an empty Hampden, the Scots have now recorded five wins and two draws in the seven games since that defeat.
Clarke's side welcome the Czech Republic to Glasgow on Wednesday.
This win was not a statement England can shout loudly from the rooftops but it is certainly one Southgate and his players can talk about with great satisfaction.
England can talk up their ability to beat the best - although both sides were without key individuals - but there must also be no going overboard because they have had these brief moments in the past only to fail to take off.
What may delight Southgate most here is that England achieved this win without playing in sparkling fashion - in fact for most of the first half they were disappointingly negative and outplayed by the quality of Roberto Martinez's side.
It was a top-ranked Belgium team that featured Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Yannick Carrasco but England overcame them thanks to goal from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.
The victory puts England on top of Group A2, with Denmark to come on Wednesday.
Reaction:
England manager Gareth Southgate: "It was a top-level game. We had a lot of young players there for whom that was a really great experience. You have to suffer to win these big games and the players did that."
Match-winner Mason Mount: "It's a special achievement to score my first goal at Wembley. I found myself in a bit of space and had only one thing on my mind. It took a really big deflection but it doesn't matter how they go in. I'll take it."
Captain Jordan Henderson: "We want to compete with the very best teams, and Belgium are certainly that. We competed very well and that's what we want to do, keep competing and growing and you never know where that may take us."
NI slump to defeat at home to Austria
Scotland march on
Reaction:
Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "It was a good performance from start to finish. The system worked well. It was a good solid defensive performance and we looked a threat going forward.
"[Scott] McTominay, who supposedly couldn't play right-sided centre back, was excellent again, Declan Gallagher was excellent and Andrew Considine didn't let himself down tonight. He was really good."
England 2-1 Belgium: What does victory say about Three Lions’ progress?
That England can beat anyone in the world and will win Euro 2020 (2021) and the 2022 World Cup??
Here are some of Phil McNulty's thoughts...
So what are we to make of the 2-1 victory over Belgium , the world's top-ranked side, in the Nations League at Wembley?
'We competed very well' - England defeat Belgium
Mixed fortunes for Home Nations
England fans are feeling quite chirpy this Monday after defeating Belgium - the world's top-ranked team - but as are Scotland, who remain unbeaten in a year following their win over Slovakia.
Wales were held by Republic of Ireland, who were down to 10 men late on after the dismissal of James McClean and Northern Ireland are at the bottom of their group after losing to Austria.