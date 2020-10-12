Uefa Nations League reaction

. Copyright: .

Northern Ireland have now won just one point in seven Nations League matches since the competition was launched in autumn 2018 - maybe their minds were on the final Euro 2020 play-offs during their defeat by Austria on Sunday?

There was actually a small crowd at Windsor Park to watch the match!!

Here's a snippet from Mark Sterling's report:

Northern Ireland's poor Nations League form continued as a toothless performance saw them lose 1-0 to Austria at Windsor Park.

The visitors were dominant throughout and could have been three goals up before Michael Gregoritsch's 42nd-minute winner.

The 600 home supporters created a good atmosphere in the south Belfast stadium despite the hosts' poor showing.

Substitute Liam Boyce nearly grabbed a draw for NI in injury time but his fine strike from a well-worked set-piece went just wide.

Ian Baraclough's men are away to Norway in their next Nations League outing on Wednesday.

