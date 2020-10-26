Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Wrexham v Barnet (19:00 kick-off) - BBC Radio Wales

    Aldershot Town v Torquay United - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Devon

    Hartlepool United v Altrincham - BBC Radio Tees

    Boreham Wood v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Three Counties

    Dover Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Kent

    King's Lynn Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Yeovil Town v Sutton United - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Boston United v Guiseley - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

