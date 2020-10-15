Nations League reaction - England lose to Denmark; Scotland win

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Harry Maguire suffered a shambolic 31 minutes before he put himself out of his own misery as England lost to Denmark at Wembley - his premature departure prompting the question of whether he now needs a longer break from the game.

Manchester United's 27-year-old captain cut a distracted and chaotic figure as he endured a personal nightmare, its conclusion with a red card carrying an air of inevitability from the moment he recklessly launched himself at Yussuf Poulsen to pick up an early yellow.

It was the start of a performance that was almost painful to watch - bad positioning, a suggestion of an injury and then amateurish control that led to the desperate lunge on Kasper Dolberg that not only injured the striker but sent Maguire down the tunnel.

Maguire looked totally devoid of confidence, a lost soul and an accident waiting to happen, which it eventually did.

It comes at the end of a period that looks to have taken its toll on Maguire and, sadly, leaves him looking like a defensive liability for club and country.

