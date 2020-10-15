Nations League reaction - England lose to Denmark; Scotland win

Harry Maguire suffered a shambolic 31 minutes before he put himself out of his own misery as England lost to Denmark at Wembley - his premature departure prompting the question of whether he now needs a longer break from the game.
Manchester United's 27-year-old captain cut a distracted and chaotic figure as he endured a personal nightmare, its conclusion with a red card carrying an air of inevitability from the moment he recklessly launched himself at Yussuf Poulsen to pick up an early yellow.
It was the start of a performance that was almost painful to watch - bad positioning, a suggestion of an injury and then amateurish control that led to the desperate lunge on Kasper Dolberg that not only injured the striker but sent Maguire down the tunnel.
Maguire looked totally devoid of confidence, a lost soul and an accident waiting to happen, which it eventually did.
It comes at the end of a period that looks to have taken its toll on Maguire and, sadly, leaves him looking like a defensive liability for club and country.
With leading players such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey missing through injury, their younger understudies showed signs of promise but lacked a cutting edge for much of the game.
There was more thrust in the second half, with debutant Rhys Norrington-Davies blazing over from a good position before Rabbi Matondo shot wide.
Matondo then wasted what looked like the best chance of the game as he shot over from close range, before Williams came to the rescue on 85 minutes with a fine first-time finish to score his first goal for his country.
It was a dramatic way to snatch victory and, with the decisive cross coming from Neco Williams, there were echoes of Wales' win over Bulgaria in last month's reverse fixture - when the Liverpool teenager had scored an injury-time winner as a substitute.
Scotland go eight unbeaten for best run in 32 years
Harry Maguire's miserable start to the season continued with a red card as England had two men sent off for the first time in their Nations League defeat by Denmark.
Manchester United's captain suffered a 31-minute nightmare, shown a yellow card for a reckless early challenge on Yussuf Poulsen and then dismissed by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano after he brought down Kasper Dolberg trying to retrieve his own poor touch.
England's night got worse four minutes later when Christian Eriksen scored his 34th goal for Denmark on his 100th appearance after Kyle Walker was harshly adjudged to have fouled Thomas Delaney.
Chelsea defender Reece James was shown a red card after the final whistle for confronting referee Manzano.
In a low-key affair, England had their moments and it took a magnificent save from Kasper Schmeichel to claw away Mason Mount's close-range header as Denmark closed out the win.
It was a mixed night for the home nations in the Nations League as England and Northern Ireland lost, while there were wins for Scotland and Wales.
I'll be here through to this afternoon, bringing you all the reaction to Wednesday's games, along with the latest from Thursday's news conferences as the Premier League prepares to return from the international break.
This was only
England’s third home defeat in their last 50 competitive internationals on home
soil (W41 D6), also losing against Croatia in November 2007 and Spain in
September 2018 in this run.
-
Harry Maguire became the third player to be sent
off for England at Wembley, after Paul Scholes (1999 against Sweden) and Steven
Gerrard (2012 against Ukraine).
-
Maguire’s red card after 31 minutes was
the second earliest by an England player in an international, after Rob Green against Ukraine in October 2009 (14 minutes).
-
England received a red card and conceded a
penalty goal in the same international for the first time since their last 16
match at the 1998 World Cup against Argentina.
- England 0-1 Denmark
- Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
- Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
- Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
Dallas own goal extends poor Northern Ireland run
Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
A much-changed Northern Ireland suffered their third consecutive Nations League defeat as a Stuart Dallas own goal gave Norway victory in Oslo. The Leeds United winger deflected a corner into his own net in the 67th minute.
Manager Ian Baraclough made 10 changes to the side that lost to Austria on Sunday and they produced a solid, hard-working display.
It extends a poor run in the Nations League for Northern Ireland, who have now picked up just one point from eight games since the competition began two years ago.
However, they have managed to reach the Euro 2020 play-off finals, where they face Slovakia in Belfast next month.
Substitute Williams gives Wales late win
Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales
Substitute Jonny Williams grabbed a late victory for a depleted Wales side in Bulgaria which keeps them top of their Nations League group.
With leading players such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey missing through injury, their younger understudies showed signs of promise but lacked a cutting edge for much of the game.
There was more thrust in the second half, with debutant Rhys Norrington-Davies blazing over from a good position before Rabbi Matondo shot wide.
Matondo then wasted what looked like the best chance of the game as he shot over from close range, before Williams came to the rescue on 85 minutes with a fine first-time finish to score his first goal for his country.
It was a dramatic way to snatch victory and, with the decisive cross coming from Neco Williams, there were echoes of Wales' win over Bulgaria in last month's reverse fixture - when the Liverpool teenager had scored an injury-time winner as a substitute.
Scotland go eight unbeaten for best run in 32 years
Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
Scotland made it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resisted intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the Czech Republic at Hampden.
Ryan Fraser's sixth-minute finish gave the hosts a lead they clung on to.
Steve Clarke's men defended resolutely - and were grateful for an incredible Tomas Soucek miss - to go four points clear at the top of Group B.
Fraser twice threatened a second before the break, and substitute Oli McBurnie smacked the crossbar late on.
But Scotland rode their luck amid a Czech onslaught to secure a third consecutive clean sheet and match the eight-game undefeated streak of Andy Roxburgh's side of 1987-88.
