Premier League news conferences & transfer latest

And welcome to a busy day of news conferences as the Premier League prepares to return after the international break. It's been an eventful couple of weeks, with many nations squeezing in three international games while there have been developments off the field with the game in the UK. We'll begin by taking a look at those before we hear from the first Premier League manager - Sheffield United's Chris Wilder - at 09:00 BST.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
And welcome to a busy day of news conferences as the Premier League prepares to return after the international break.
It's been an eventful couple of weeks, with many nations squeezing in three international games while there have been developments off the field with the game in the UK.
We'll begin by taking a look at those before we hear from the first Premier League manager - Sheffield United's Chris Wilder - at 09:00 BST.