Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

By the way, feel free to holler at me. Typing away at a dining room table on a dark Manchester morning can leave one feeling like life is in a vacuum.

Talk to me! As usual, use #bbcfootball on Twitter.

Last night's Premier League action would be a good starting point, I suppose.

Will we see West Brom and Burnley improve over the coming weeks? Or could this season be a struggle for one, or both, of them?

And what about Leeds and Wolves? Here's what happened at Elland Road last night...