Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

By the way, feel free to holler at me. Typing away at a dining room table on a dark Manchester morning can leave one feeling like life is in a vacuum. Talk to me! As usual, use #bbcfootball on Twitter. Last night's Premier League action would be a good starting point, I suppose. Will we see West Brom and Burnley improve over the coming weeks? Or could this season be a struggle for one, or both, of them? And what about Leeds and Wolves? Here's what happened at Elland Road last night...
Jonathan Jurejko
Few candidates here...
I'm kind of glad Bilic isn't into polo or golf. Reckon he could be quite dangerous with a mallet or club in his hand.
'Football is not polo or golf'
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Afterwards, West Brom manager Bilic warned fans could be priced out of football by the move to make some Premier League matches pay per view.
Supporters who wanted to watch Monday's game had to pay almost 15 quid after the PPV model was brought in for games not picked for regular TV coverage.
The fixture, which kicked off at 17:30 BST, ended in the first goalless draw of the Premier League season.
"Football is not polo or golf," said Bilic.
"It's not my money; it's their money. Football should not be free, but affordable.
"Football is the sport for masses, a working-class sport, and it should be affordable to everybody."
As I mentioned earlier, the West Brom v Burnley match was on pay per view for the cost of £14.95. Albion manager Slaven Bilic wasn't impressed...
'A point is psychologically important'
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Was Sean Dyche happy? Sometimes it is hard to tell. I think he was.
Burnley moved off the bottom of the table after their first point of the season and the Clarets boss says they can build on the result.
"A point on the board is important psychologically," said Dyche, after his team lost their opening three games against Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle.
"We've had three out of four away games, even thought it's awkward times it's still statistically difficult to win away games.
"In our first season back in the Premier League it took us until March. We're better than that now but we get on with the challenge, that is what we do.
"We have to be careful with what we wish for and not over-demand because it's an unforgiving league so there has to be a reality but we can build on that performance."
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
I'd imagine Sean Dyche was the more pleased of the two managers, though. We'll find out shortly.
Fantasy football managers, or at least those with Albion and Burnley defenders in their teams, will also have been happy to see the first goalless draw of the new Premier League season.
Clarets left-back Charlie Taylor seems to have raked in a few points for plenty.
Not a classic...
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
A confession... I didn't pay £15 to watch West Brom against Burnley. So I'm only going off what I've read, and maybe on a limb, but I don't think it was a classic...
Nevertheless it was an important, morale-boosting point for both sides, even if it still left Albion and Burnley still searching for their first win of the new season.
If you want to read what happened, then head over to our match report from The Hawthorns.
But before all that... let's reflect on a night of normality in the Premier League. Feels like it has been a while since we've had one of them.
Now, that's not a slight on the quality by any means. It's just, by recent standards, last night's two matches were a little bit quieter...
We'll kick off by looking back at yesterday's two Premier League matches, have a flick through the papers and then also build up to the return of the Champions League group stage later today.
And it was a little bit like that in the Premier League too...