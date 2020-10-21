Champions League reaction as Man Utd win and Chelsea draw

EPA/Getty Copyright: EPA/Getty

The Parc des Princes is home to a speedy forward with designs on being the best player in the world, but not for the first time Kylian Mbappe was overshadowed by his opposite number as Manchester United picked up another famous win.

Nineteen months ago Marcus Rashford stepped up to score a last-minute penalty against Paris St-Germain and send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the last eight of the Champions League.

This time it was only a group game but the result was the same - Rashford finding the far post to rattle in a wonderful 87th-minute winner and leave Mbappe frustrated again.

Solskjaer said after the game that Rashford and Mbappe were "both potentially top strikers for the next 10-15 years", but how does Rashford measure up to France's World Cup winner? We investigated that right here, and you can have your say on whether you think Rashford will be a better player than Mbappe.