Champions League reaction as Man Utd win and Chelsea draw

Peter Collins: Are we approaching the point where PSG just buy Rashford to stop him ruining their evenings?
Rashford v Mbappe - how do they measure up?
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester United
The Parc des Princes is home to a speedy forward with designs on being the best player in the world, but not for the first time Kylian Mbappe was overshadowed by his opposite number as Manchester United picked up another famous win.
Nineteen months ago Marcus Rashford stepped up to score a last-minute penalty against Paris St-Germain and send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the last eight of the Champions League.
This time it was only a group game but the result was the same - Rashford finding the far post to rattle in a wonderful 87th-minute winner and leave Mbappe frustrated again.
Solskjaer said after the game that Rashford and Mbappe were "both potentially top strikers for the next 10-15 years", but how does Rashford measure up to France's World Cup winner? We investigated that right here, and you can have your say on whether you think Rashford will be a better player than Mbappe.
Another penalty for Fernandes
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester United
Since the start of last season, Manchester
United have been awarded 27 penalties in all competitions, scoring 22 of them,
both highs among sides in Europe’s big five leagues in that time.
Bruno Fernandes has scored 11 of his 12
penalties in all competitions since his debut for United in February
2020, more than any other player from Europe’s big five leagues in that time.
Since joining United, the Portuguese midfielder has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (27 - 16 goals, 11 assists).
From Colchester to Paris
Paris St-Germain 1-2 Manchester United
Axel Tuanzebe's previous game was an EFL Cup win against League Two Colchester just before last Christmas.
So from facing Luke Norris and Frank Nouble to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar...
Marcus Rashford's penalty completed a stunning comeback in 2019 which all but cemented the case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary reign to be made permanent, turning a delighted Rio Ferdinand - the former United defender turned BT Sport pundit - into a meme in the process (see below).
Solskjaer has not been able to maintain that blistering success since becoming full-time manager, but once again the Norwegian was able to conjure a victory against the odds.
Without captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Pogba, United played a back five - with defender Axel Tuanzebe being summoned from the wilderness and shining on his first appearance of 2020.
Twice the 22-year-old kept stride with the rapid Kylian Mbappe and made fine challenges in an impressive display.
At the other end, United's opener came from a more familiar route - Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty after Anthony Martial was tripped. It was, remarkably, the 27th spot-kick awarded to United since the start of last season.
Fernandes, the captain on the night, actually missed for the second time in three days, but Keylor Navas was clearly off his line before the save and the video assistant referee called it back. Fernandes went the same way; the goalkeeper went the other.
PSG looked far more like their old selves after the break and United had to defend well - but Rashford was guilty of wasting a couple of chances on the counter-attack before his brilliant late winner.
Rashford's stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again on target to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took maximum points from their opening match in a formidable group.
The visitors had excelled in a first half which saw Bruno Fernandes stroke them ahead with a twice-taken penalty.
But the multiple French champions were far stronger and threatening in the second half and deservedly drew level when United striker Anthony Martial headed into his own net.
David de Gea had to put in a much-improved display in United's goal, making strong saves to deny PSG's superstar duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
And the sides looked set to share the points when Rashford collected a pass from substitute Paul Pogba, rolled away from a defender and fired in off the base of the post from 20 yards.
Since the start of last season, Manchester
United have been awarded 27 penalties in all competitions, scoring 22 of them,
both highs among sides in Europe’s big five leagues in that time.
Bruno Fernandes has scored 11 of his 12
penalties in all competitions since his debut for United in February
2020, more than any other player from Europe’s big five leagues in that time.
Since joining United, the Portuguese midfielder has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (27 - 16 goals, 11 assists).
Marcus Rashford’s last three Champions League goals for Manchester United have all come away from home, with the last two netted at Parc des Princes.
Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season's beaten finalists.
We'll be here all morning to bring you all the reaction, plus today's latest news, before looking ahead to Wednesday's fixtures.