Champions League reaction - Man City & Liverpool win

Up and running
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
After Nicolas Tagliafico's own goal, Liverpool also needed an acrobatic goal-line clearance from Brazilian midfielder Fabinho before clinching victory in the Netherlands.
Own goal sees injury-hit Reds open with a win
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
Premier League champions Liverpool were helped by an own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico to get off to a winning start in the Champions League against Ajax.
Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit side, who were without talisman Virgil van Dijk, were tested by Ajax but did enough to leave Amsterdam with a clean sheet.
Tagliafico sliced Sadio Mane's cross into his own net with 10 minutes of the first half remaining, moments after Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian denied Quincy Promes from close range.
Liverpool's Fabinho then acrobatically cleared Dusan Tadic's lob off the line, before Davy Klaassen's powerful effort bounced off the inside of the post in the second half.
Manchester City 3-1 Porto
Manchester City soon cancelled out Porto's early opener but they didn't go in front until the 65th minute, when Ilkay Gundogan floated a free-kick over the wall and into the Porto net, before substitute Ferran Torres struck eight minutes later.
City come from behind to beat Porto
Manchester City 3-1 Porto
Manchester City made a winning start to their 10th attempt at winning the Champions League after fighting back to beat Porto.
The Portuguese champions took a surprise early lead but Sergio Aguero quickly levelled from the spot and second-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres gave City victory.
This was not a vintage performance from Pep Guardiola's side, who were sloppy in possession in dangerous positions, especially early on, but they were in full control by the time their opening game in Group C was over.
Up and running
After Manchester United and Chelsea began their Champions League campaign on Tuesday, it was the turn of Manchester City and Liverpool on Wednesday and both kicked off with a win.
City come from behind to beat Porto while Liverpool secured a hard-fought victory in the Netherlands after an Ajax own goal.
Stick with us for reaction to Wednesday's games and all the latest from Thursday's Premier League news conferences, plus build-up to the Europa League games later.