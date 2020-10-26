Premier League reaction & look ahead to Monday games

You can never be melodramatic where this is concerned, Sam.
FPL 4 LYF.
Sam C: Not to be dramatic, but the success of my entire Fantasy Football weekend relies on Kane (captain) and Son doing the business tonight at Burnley. Give me something to cling to.
'That is why he is a big player'
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
You don't need me to tell you how good Jamie Vardy is. But I will... the pace, the finishing, the journey! Incredible.
One of the Premier League's very best. Of all-time.
This is why. Click the link to read a piece where we've rounded up some of the stats which show how important Vardy has been to Leicester and how he is a big-game player.
If you don't laugh, you cry...
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
Not that I'm trying to put you off Tom's carefully-crafted report, but this picture tells you everything...
No Vardy, no...
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
Arsenal must be sick of sight of Jamie Vardy. No wonder they tried to sign him.
The Leicester striker came off the bench to score a customary goal against the Gunners and send the Foxes to within a point of the Premier League summit.
Vardy, 33, had missed two games with a calf injury but was reintroduced after a largely sterile opening hour at Emirates Stadium and promptly ended a 262-minute Leicester goal drought in the league.
The former England international headed home fellow substitute Cengiz Under's smart pass to bring up a remarkable 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal in 12 appearances. Only Wayne Rooney, with 12, has more goals.
Get involved
If you had an early Sunday night in preparation for the week ahead, you might have missed a late-night party at the Emirates.
Clue: It wasn't a Thomas Partey...
Get involved - best football excuses
These shifts aren't half as fun without you. So why don't you talk to me?
I'm particularly interested in your thoughts about Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying his team would have beaten Chelsea if they had a full Stretford End behind them.
Agree? Would the fans have inspired his players more? Or would have they got on their back during a tepid performance?
Disagree? Think he is dodging the blame?
More generally, and this could be fun, what are your favourite footballing excuses?
Tweet #bbcfootball. Don't let me down.
Oh, Klopp will firing up Zoom at 13:30 GMT apparently. But Guardiola won't be sat in front of his laptop until 18:30, which is well after my watch. Sorry about that.
(I'm confident that tonight's football team will bring you the best lines, though.)
A manic Monday (possibly)
So here's the plan:
First, we will have a recap of yesterday's action.
Then, we will see what the newspapers are saying.
And after that, we will continue to go over the weekend's major talking points before looking ahead to tonight's two matches.
Oh, and there should be a couple of Champions League news conferences - we're expecting Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola at some stage - to keep across.
Who's with me?
Hello! Wherever you are in the world, hope all is well and that the football is providing you some joy in these tough times.
And if it isn't, I'm sure moaning about your manager's predictable tactics, or your left-back's woeful positional sense, is taking your mind off everything else going on.
It's always the left-back who seems to get the most stick, isn't it?
Goals, goals, goals. We were spoilt, weren't we?
This weekend, the Premier League returned to some level of normality after the helter-skelter start to the new season.
Don't get me wrong, it was far from boring. Well, unless you had the misfortune of watching Manchester United v Chelsea...