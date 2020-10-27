Live

Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

preview
1,967
Tuesday's football gossip; Best Premier League partnership?

Live Reporting

Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Involved: are Son & Kane the best Premier League partnership?

    #bbcfootball

    Jeremy Levene: Whoever wrote this (referring to this article) to or even entertained such a question needs some help. To help you here are just 2 metrics. 1. You need to win things 2. You need to win things over a sustained period

    Do not sit on the fence Jeremy, say what you think.

  2. Are Kane and Son the best ever Premier League partnership?

    No we're not talking about your local butcher, this 'Kane and Son' have combined for 29 Premier League goals for Tottenham.

    Second on the list behind Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (now of 'Frank Lampard's Chelsea' fame), who managed 36.

    On Tuesday at Turf Moor, Harry Kane flicked the ball on to Son Heung-min who produced a gorgeous headed finish for the only goal of the game as Tottenham moved up to fifth in the table with victory.

    Here's the match report

    And click here if you want the chance to vote for your favourite Premier League attacking partnership

    .
  3. Tuesday's papers - Dalglish backs Lennon

    .
    Six points off the lead with a game in hand...

  4. Tuesday's papers

    .
    Thank goodness Son sounds like sun, say the subs in unison.

  5. Tuesday's papers

    .
    I'm still stuck on one across, seven letters.

    Thoughts? #bbcfootball

  6. Tuesday's papers

    .
    Good punning.

  7. Tuesday's papers

    .
  8. Tuesday's papers - Picture perfect

    Telegraph
  9. Tuesday's gossip

    .
    The Blues did actually manage not to concede last weekend, but perhaps holding on to Rudiger would be a good idea in case they fall back into bad habits.

    Read more from today's gossip column.

  10. Post update

    Hello all.

    They're talking about Kane and Son as if they're the new Daly and Winkleman! Long way to go lads.

    But the pair did combine to earn Tottenham victory at Burnley which lifted the team into fifth in the table.

    Earlier on Monday, Brighton missed out on their first home win of the season with a draw against West Brom.

    We look back at both of those matches.

    We will also look forward to Tuesday's two Champions League matches involving Premier League teams - Man City are at Marseille and Liverpool host Midtjylland.

    .
