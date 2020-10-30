Europa League reaction and Premier League build-up

EPA Copyright: EPA

Jamie Vardy became Leicester City's oldest European goalscorer as they beat AEK Athens to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

The 33-year-old gave them the lead from a penalty after he was fouled by keeper Panagiotis Tsintotas.

The Foxes looked comfortable when Hamza Choudhury doubled the advantage with a smart side-footed finish.

But Muamer Tankovic gave AEK hope after ghosting in behind the Foxes defence moments after coming off the bench.

The former Fulham player almost equalised two minutes later but smashed his 10-yard shot over the crossbar.