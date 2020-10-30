Europa League reaction and Premier League build-up

Jamie Vardy became Leicester City's oldest European goalscorer as they beat AEK Athens to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.
The 33-year-old gave them the lead from a penalty after he was fouled by keeper Panagiotis Tsintotas.
The Foxes looked comfortable when Hamza Choudhury doubled the advantage with a smart side-footed finish.
But Muamer Tankovic gave AEK hope after ghosting in behind the Foxes defence moments after coming off the bench.
The former Fulham player almost equalised two minutes later but smashed his 10-yard shot over the crossbar.
Lennon 'takes positives' from Lille draw
Lille 2-2 Celtic
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Celtic can "take a lot of positives" despite letting slip a two-goal lead in their Europa League draw in Lille, says manager Neil Lennon.
Mohamed Elyounoussi's outstanding first-half double - and a Scott Bain penalty save - had Celtic on track for a first win in four games.
But the hosts hit back with goals from Zeki Celik and Jonathan Ikone as Celtic held on for a first point in Group H.
"I'm delighted with the character the players showed," said Lennon.
"We played really well. We got fatigued as the game went on and you could see the effects Covid has had on a few players.
"It says a lot when you come here and are disappointed not to win."
'They are well-prepared and ready when we need them'
Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "We gave a chance to a lot of players who haven't played many minutes this season and it is something really positive because they showed they are well-prepared, they are at it, and they are ready when we need them.
"They are always in the frame to play. It is not if we lose or win, it is what they bring to the team."
- Royal Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham
- Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk
- Rangers 1-0 Lech Poznan
- AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
- Lille 2-2 Celtic
Foxes win in Greece
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Arteta impressed by young Gunners
Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Arsenal's squad players impressed boss Mikel Arteta as they eventually broke Dundalk's resistance to win their Europa League group game at Emirates Stadium.
Eddie Nketiah pounced from close range to give the Gunners the lead and Joe Willock blasted a shot into the roof of the net 125 seconds later.
Nicolas Pepe's brilliant effort from the edge of the box seconds after the restart killed the game off.
They cruised after that but could not add a fourth against the Irish side.
Arsenal - who had never faced a side from the Republic of Ireland before - have now won both their opening Europa League games, while Dundalk have lost both of theirs.
Morelos equals McCoist record with Rangers winner
Rangers 1-0 Lech Poznan
Clive Lindsay
BBC Scotland Sport
Alfredo Morelos equalled Ally McCoist's European scoring record for Rangers to end a frustrating night against Lech Poznan with a 1-0 victory.
The Colombian striker came off the bench to head in a Borna Barisic cross for his 21st goal in 36 European games.
It means Rangers and Benfica, 3-0 winners over Standard Liege, top Group D after two successive wins. But Steven Gerrard's side struggled to break down a side sitting 10th in Poland's top flight.
Morelos had to settle for a place on the bench behind Kemar Roofe after the English striker's stunning goal from his own half in Belgium last week but responded by ending his six-game scoring drought.
It means Rangers head for Portugal next week for a top-of-the-table battle on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run.
Spurs lose in Belgium
Royal Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham slipped to a first away defeat since July after a mistake by Ben Davies helped Royal Antwerp leapfrog their Europa League opponents to go top of Group J.
Davies, making his 200th Spurs appearance, was easily dispossessed by Dieumerci Mbokani, whose pass allowed Lior Refaelov to smash past Hugo Lloris.
Flat and uninspired, Spurs struggled to carve out chances and Jose Mourinho made four changes at the start of the second half in an attempt to inject some urgency into his side.
But it could have been worse for Tottenham, Mbokani somehow blazing over from three yards out before Harry Kane was sent on in an attempt to rescue the game.
Simen Juklerod also missed a fine chance for the hosts after being sent clean through as Spurs failed to score for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.
Thursday's Europa League results
