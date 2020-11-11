Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Altrincham v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Chesterfield v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Sheffield

    Eastleigh v Hartlepool United (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Tees

    Sutton United v King's Lynn - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Torquay United v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Fylde v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Blyth Spartans v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Darlington v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Havant and Waterlooville v Oxford City - BBC Radio Solent

    Maidstone United v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent

