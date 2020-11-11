Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Altrincham v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Chesterfield v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Sheffield
Eastleigh v Hartlepool United (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Tees
Sutton United v King's Lynn - BBC Radio Norfolk
Torquay United v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
AFC Fylde v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Blyth Spartans v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Darlington v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio York
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville v Oxford City - BBC Radio Solent
Maidstone United v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent