Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

So let's kick off the discussion with the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers' side moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool after beating Leeds at Elland Road . Youri Tielemans struck twice after Harvery Barnes' opener, before Jamie Vardy added a fourth. Stuart Dallas' netted a consolation for the hosts, but it was another emphatic victory for Leicester.
Leicester cruise past Leeds
Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City
Good morning
We go again!
It was another entertaining night in the Premier League on Monday as Fulham claimed their first win and Leicester continued their impressive start.
But the action doesn't stop there as Manchester City and Liverpool resume their Champions League campaigns this evening.
Stay tuned as we discuss all things football...