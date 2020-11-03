Live

Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Leicester cruise past Leeds

    Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City

    So let's kick off the discussion with the Foxes.

    Brendan Rodgers' side moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool after beating Leeds at Elland Road.

    Youri Tielemans struck twice after Harvery Barnes' opener, before Jamie Vardy added a fourth.

    Stuart Dallas' netted a consolation for the hosts, but it was another emphatic victory for Leicester.

    Leicester celebrate
  2. 'Flying Foxes bring Leeds back down to earth'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
  3. 'We won't let any clubs go to the wall'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Times back page
  4. 'Mo's no cheat'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
  5. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  6. Good morning

    We go again!

    It was another entertaining night in the Premier League on Monday as Fulham claimed their first win and Leicester continued their impressive start.

    But the action doesn't stop there as Manchester City and Liverpool resume their Champions League campaigns this evening.

    Stay tuned as we discuss all things football...

    Guardiola and Klopp
