Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Surrey

    Dover Athletic v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Surrey

    Eastleigh v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Solent

    FC Halifax v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Hartlepool United v Wrexham (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Tees & BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Chorley - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford FC v Gloucester City - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dartford v St Albans - BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top