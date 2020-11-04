Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Man City win

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "good performances never give me a headache" as Diogo Jota pressed his claims for a starting place with a Champions League hat-trick at Atalanta.

Jota, 23, was selected ahead of Roberto Firmino and took his tally to seven goals in 10 games as the Reds won 5-0.

Klopp said: "It is important we have more than 11 [to choose from] and tonight Diogo played a super game."

Champions Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds are top of the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola's side are in 10th place, five points adrift of their rivals with a game in hand.

Klopp added: "For tonight, that was the decision - it was clear it made sense for tonight, first of all, to use the good shape Diogo is in.

"And because of the way Atalanta play and defend, it made sense that the skillset of Diogo helps."