Premier League reaction: Liverpool held at Man City, Leicester go top

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's intentions could not have been more obviously positive - but there will be little doubt he will be happier with a draw at Etihad Stadium than his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.
Klopp left the game's biggest selection question hanging in the air when asked would he pick the tried and trusted Roberto Firmino or in-form £45m signing Diogo Jota after his Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.
When the teamsheet dropped it prompted raised eyebrows as Klopp plumped for Jota. And Firmino. And Mohamed Salah. And Sadio Mane. It was, when Liverpool sprung forward, a genuine four-man forward line.
Manchester City boss Guardiola speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a tight game. We struggled in the first minutes because they had four players up front. Mane and Salah were playing between the lines, then we adjusted after and had more control.
"The way they played and the way we behaved in response was incredible. I'm so proud of my players. The difference today was they got a penalty and we missed a penalty."
'The boys are on the edge'
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
Klopp was not just talking about the game after yesterday's draw.
The Liverpool boss also said the Premier League "has to change" its fixture scheduling.
Villa humble the Gunners
Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa
Onto yesterday's late kick-off now.
Arsenal were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home by high-flying Aston Villa.
Ollie Watkins scored twice against the club he supports, after Bukayo Saka put through his own net.
Arsenal drop out of the top 10, while sixth-placed Villa will go top if they win their game in hand.
Why Reds will be happier with Etihad draw
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
'I'm so proud of my players'
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
It follows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's criticism of match timings, with his Manchester United team kicking off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday after playing on Wednesday in the Champions League.
Klopp told BBC Sport: "The boys are on the edge. No team on a Wednesday night should have the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.
"Sunday - no problem. Not the 12:30 because that is a complete killer. You wake up and play football. This is the recovery phase.
'Top, top game'
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
A pulsating draw at the Etihad
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
So let's begin with the champions' pulsating trip to their predecessors yesterday.
Kevin de Bruyne missed a first-half penalty after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's spot kick.
Both sides pushed for the winner but it was City who grew stronger as the game went on.
It was a point apiece then as Liverpool remain third, while City are 10th, albeit with a game in hand.
