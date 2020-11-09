Live

Premier League reaction: Liverpool held at Man City, Leicester go top

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Villa humble the Gunners

    Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

    Onto yesterday's late kick-off now.

    Arsenal were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home by high-flying Aston Villa.

    Ollie Watkins scored twice against the club he supports, after Bukayo Saka put through his own net.

    Arsenal drop out of the top 10, while sixth-placed Villa will go top if they win their game in hand.

    Read the full report here.

    Ollie Watkins
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    As always, you can have YOUR say on the biggest stories from the wacky and wonderful world of football.

    Get involved by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only).

    We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!

  3. Why Reds will be happier with Etihad draw

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's intentions could not have been more obviously positive - but there will be little doubt he will be happier with a draw at Etihad Stadium than his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

    Klopp left the game's biggest selection question hanging in the air when asked would he pick the tried and trusted Roberto Firmino or in-form £45m signing Diogo Jota after his Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.

    When the teamsheet dropped it prompted raised eyebrows as Klopp plumped for Jota. And Firmino. And Mohamed Salah. And Sadio Mane. It was, when Liverpool sprung forward, a genuine four-man forward line.

    Read more here.

    Diogo Jota
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. 'I'm so proud of my players'

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    Manchester City boss Guardiola speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a tight game. We struggled in the first minutes because they had four players up front. Mane and Salah were playing between the lines, then we adjusted after and had more control.

    "The way they played and the way we behaved in response was incredible. I'm so proud of my players. The difference today was they got a penalty and we missed a penalty."

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. 'The boys are on the edge'

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    Klopp was not just talking about the game after yesterday's draw.

    The Liverpool boss also said the Premier League "has to change" its fixture scheduling.

    It follows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's criticism of match timings, with his Manchester United team kicking off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday after playing on Wednesday in the Champions League.

    Klopp told BBC Sport: "The boys are on the edge. No team on a Wednesday night should have the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

    "Sunday - no problem. Not the 12:30 because that is a complete killer. You wake up and play football. This is the recovery phase.

    Read more here.

  6. 'Top, top game'

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Somebody has to start thinking' - Klopp blasts Premier League fixture schedule
  7. A pulsating draw at the Etihad

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    So let's begin with the champions' pulsating trip to their predecessors yesterday.

    Kevin de Bruyne missed a first-half penalty after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's spot kick.

    Both sides pushed for the winner but it was City who grew stronger as the game went on.

    It was a point apiece then as Liverpool remain third, while City are 10th, albeit with a game in hand.

    Read our full report here.

    Kevin de Bruyne
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. 'Lack of leadership'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  9. 'Top guns'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  10. 'De Bruyne blows big chance'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  11. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  12. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to this morning's live text coverage of all things football...

    It was another thrilling weekend in the top flight as four different clubs made their way to the summit.

    Stay tuned as we look back over all the action.

    Klopp and Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images
