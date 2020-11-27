Listen: Commentary from eight FA Cup second-round games

Morecambe v Solihull Moors (12:30) - BBC Radio Lancashire Gillingham v Exeter City (13:00) - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent Newport County v Salford City (13:00) - BBC Radio Cymru , BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio Wales Bradford City v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Leeds Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra - BBC Radio Gloucestershire Harrogate Town v Blackpool - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Radio York Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Lincolnshire Portsmouth v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk & BBC Radio Solent
