Reaction as Scotland's men end major tournament drought

Sulaimon: Delighted for this talented generation of Scottish footballers and Steve Clarke, hopefully they don't get a group of death at the Euros.
'It's for the whole nation'
Scotland have "given a little something to the country" after a "horrible year", said a tearful Ryan Christie.
Christie's second-half goal looked like taking Scotland to the Euros, only for Luka Jovic to level in the 90th minute.
But Scotland went on to win 5-4 on penalties to end a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.
"It's for the whole nation," Christie told Sky Sports.
Read more here.
It was the night to end Scottish despair.
David Marshall was the hero as he denied Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot to earn his side a 5-4 shootout win.
Scotland dominated the match and went ahead through Ryan Christie's second-half opener, before Luka Jovic equalised in the 90th minute.
But Scotland were impeccable from the spot as they ended a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.
Read the full report here.
Friday's back pages
Friday's back pages
Friday's back pages
