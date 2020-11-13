Reaction as Scotland's men end major tournament drought

Scotland have "given a little something to the country" after a "horrible year", said a tearful Ryan Christie.

Christie's second-half goal looked like taking Scotland to the Euros, only for Luka Jovic to level in the 90th minute.

But Scotland went on to win 5-4 on penalties to end a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.

"It's for the whole nation," Christie told Sky Sports.

