Nations League reaction after England, Scotland and NI lose, Wales win

Gareth Southgate again went with a system of five at the back - and once again it looked like the formation left England short of pace and creativity.
For all the possession England enjoyed, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was hardly worked in any serious fashion.
Southgate can point out, with justification, that England were without the thrust of Sterling and Rashford, but there is still a balance to be struck and on the evidence so far this has not yet been achieved.
Belgium did not seem unduly concerned - almost allowing England to have possession in the second half - and comfortably exacted a measure of revenge for their defeat at Wembley in October.
Brooks hits winner as Wales stay top
Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland
There was better news for Wales, who edged Republic of Ireland 1-0 to stay top of their Nations League group.
Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks grabbed the only goal midway through the second half, nodding in from close range after Gareth Bale's header looped across goal.
Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick was sent off in added time for bringing down Tyler Roberts as he appeared to have a clear run on goal.
A fourth victory from five Nations League matches keeps Wales one point clear of second-place Finland.
Wales and Finland meet at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday where a draw would be enough for Wales to win the group and secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.
As for the Republic of Ireland, they remain third and a point in front of bottom side Bulgaria, who they host in Dublin on Wednesday in a match which will decide who is relegated to the third tier.
Is England's system too negative?
Belgium 2-0 England
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
England beaten in Belgium
Belgium 2-0 England
Let's start in Leuven, where England's hopes of reaching the Nations League finals were ended by a 2-0 defeat against Belgium.
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after 10 minutes when his 20-yard shot took a deflection off Tyrone Mings.
Dries Mertens doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with a superb free-kick after Declan Rice was penalised for a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.
The defeat means England will not reach the finals after finishing third in 2019, when the inaugural showpiece was held in Portugal.
Morning!
It was a distinctly mixed bag of Nations League results for the home nations last night.
Wales were the only side to come out on top, while England, Northern Ireland and Scotland are licking their wounds after defeats on the road.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to the final round of international matches this week as this breathless 2020-21 season continues.
Let’s get stuck in…