Nations League reaction after England, Scotland and NI lose, Wales win

There was better news for Wales, who edged Republic of Ireland 1-0 to stay top of their Nations League group.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks grabbed the only goal midway through the second half, nodding in from close range after Gareth Bale's header looped across goal.

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick was sent off in added time for bringing down Tyler Roberts as he appeared to have a clear run on goal.

A fourth victory from five Nations League matches keeps Wales one point clear of second-place Finland.

Wales and Finland meet at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday where a draw would be enough for Wales to win the group and secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

As for the Republic of Ireland, they remain third and a point in front of bottom side Bulgaria, who they host in Dublin on Wednesday in a match which will decide who is relegated to the third tier.