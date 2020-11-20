Weekend Scottish football build-up

Clarke's critics should 'hang heads in shame' - Kettlewell
Kilmarnock v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
As expected, a lot of the chat has been around Scotland's success last week as Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell was keen to heap praise on Steve Clarke by stating that some people should "hang their heads in shame" for their "untoward" criticism of the Scotland boss.
The County manager is delighted Clarke overcame the criticism to secure an "incredible achievement" and is particularly pleased to see players from provincial clubs, like Motherwell pair Declan Gallagher and Stephen O'Donnell, playing significant roles.
"It was only a few weeks ago I heard everybody hammering Steve Clarke and his players," Kettlewell said.
"We have all heard those comments and seen questions over his tactics, questioning his players that he is playing in certain areas of the pitch, and then all of a sudden we find ourselves at a major championships and everybody is brilliant.
"You have got Motherwell players standing beside Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal players.
"A lot of guys in Scotland have to look at it as a real opportunity and see that there is a national manager that is not looking at the club you play for - he is simply looking for the best guy for the role."
Looking ahead to Sunday's fixture with Aberdeen, Ibrox boss Gerrard was keen to stress the importance of the "mouthwatering" clash with Derek McInnes' side.
"Both teams are in good form and we are looking forward to it," added Gerrard.
"Aberdeen have reacted well to the opening match of the season and have gone on a strong run.
"I'm sure they will arrive with confidence and will be organised, well-drilled and physical. It is a big game and challenge for us and the focus is always what shape are we in."
Rangers fans, is there any way back for Jones and Edmundson?
Thumbs up if they deserve a second chance, thumbs down if enough is enough.
Gerrard backs Covid ban duo for return
Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Jordan Jones and George Edmundson can rescue their Ibrox careers despite seven-game bans for Covid-19 breaches.
The Ibrox pair have been ruled out until after Christmas by the Scottish FA for breaking government guidelines.
Winger Jones and centre-half Edmundson have apologised to their club and their fans after attending an illegal house party earlier this month.
"We'll now move forward and try to get these players both back to where they need to be," Gerrard says. "They've gone about it the right way since they've accepted their punishments."
As it stands heading into the weekend's action
Scottish Premiership football returns
Good afternoon!
As the nation continues to buzz away with euphoria after last
week’s antics in Belgrade, attention turns back to domestic football as the
Scottish Premiership returns following a fairly eventful international period.
Join us as we look forward to another massive weekend of top-flight
action.
