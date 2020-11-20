Weekend Scottish football build-up

As expected, a lot of the chat has been around Scotland's success last week as Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell was keen to heap praise on Steve Clarke by stating that some people should "hang their heads in shame" for their "untoward" criticism of the Scotland boss.

The County manager is delighted Clarke overcame the criticism to secure an "incredible achievement" and is particularly pleased to see players from provincial clubs, like Motherwell pair Declan Gallagher and Stephen O'Donnell, playing significant roles.

"It was only a few weeks ago I heard everybody hammering Steve Clarke and his players," Kettlewell said.

SNS Copyright: SNS

"We have all heard those comments and seen questions over his tactics, questioning his players that he is playing in certain areas of the pitch, and then all of a sudden we find ourselves at a major championships and everybody is brilliant.

"You have got Motherwell players standing beside Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal players.

"A lot of guys in Scotland have to look at it as a real opportunity and see that there is a national manager that is not looking at the club you play for - he is simply looking for the best guy for the role."