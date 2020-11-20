Premier League build-up

Right time to have a ganders at the national newspaper back pages. I wonder what could possibly feature on them.
Steven Sutcliffe
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express The Daily MirrorCopyright: The Daily Mirror The TimesCopyright: The Times The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian
'Now let's get Messi'
The Daily Express
Daily Mirror
'Guardiola staying until 2023'
The Times
'There is unfinished business'
The Guardian
As I've already mentioned, the bulk of Premier League managers are facing the press today.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Newcastle's Steve Bruce are scheduled to be first up this morning followed by West Ham's David Moyes and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl.
The remaining 10 are all due early this afternoon so it should be a lively day.
Good morning
The Premier League gets going again this weekend so we’ve got a pretty packed schedule as 14 managers get in front of the media over the course of the day.
Aside from those we’ll bring you all the other latest football news and a smattering of transfer gossip as well.