Premier League reaction: Liverpool level on points with leaders Tottenham

Moving away from elite football briefly, there is good news for those of us who have missed our weekly 5-a-side.

A ban on outdoor grassroots sport is set to be lifted in England when the national lockdown ends.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday unveiling plans for Covid-19 restrictions from 2 December, which MPs will vote on later in the week.

While parts of the tier system will be toughened, it is expected that outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed across all tiers.

Read more here.