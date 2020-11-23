Premier League reaction: Liverpool level on points with leaders Tottenham

Leicester City may have felt form, fortunes and the omens were on their side as they prepared to face Liverpool at Anfield.
Brendan Rodgers' side could have gone top of the Premier League with victory, testimony to their fine start to the season, while Liverpool were missing stellar performers in all parts of the team.
And for the statistically minded, Liverpool went into the game having equalled their previous longest unbeaten home league run of 63 games - ended by Leicester City in January 1981 after almost three years.
Instead, the Foxes headed out of Anfield soundly beaten by the reigning champions, who added that history-making 64th unbeaten home game to garnish their 3-0 victory.
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
Reds cruise past Foxes
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
So let's start with the champions.
Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham after cruising past Leicester.
Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead after Jonny Evans nodded into his own net before Diogo Jota doubled their advantage.
Roberto Firmino headed in a third as the Reds remain behind Spurs only on goal difference.
Ban on outdoor grassroots sport to be lifted
Moving away from elite football briefly, there is good news for those of us who have missed our weekly 5-a-side.
A ban on outdoor grassroots sport is set to be lifted in England when the national lockdown ends.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday unveiling plans for Covid-19 restrictions from 2 December, which MPs will vote on later in the week.
While parts of the tier system will be toughened, it is expected that outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed across all tiers.
Leicester outclassed as Liverpool remain team to beat
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
We'll also have updates from a couple of Champions League news conferences...