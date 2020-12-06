Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Tonight's commentaries
All games kick off at 19:45 GMT unless stated
National League
Eastleigh v Wrexham (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales
Bromley v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset
Hartlepool United v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Tees
Notts County v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Nottingham
National League North
Blyth Spartans v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Chester v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
York City v Kettering Town - BBC Radio York