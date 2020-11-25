Champions League reaction - Chelsea and Man Utd win

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GuardianCopyright: Guardian EPACopyright: EPA
'Bruno packs a punch'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
Paper talk
Wednesday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
It was a good night for Chelsea and Manchester United on European duty last night.
Both sides secured three points as Frank Lampard's men sealed qualification for the knockout stages, while United moved a step closer to the next round.
Stay tuned as we react to all of last night's action, as well as looking forward to what Wednesday has in store...