Champions League: Olympiakos v Man City - radio & text

This is the second meeting between Olympiakos and Manchester City in three weeks after City ran out 3-0 winners at the Etihad.

Since then City have drawn against Liverpool and lost to Tottenham in the Premier League, and currently sit 13th in the table - eight points off the pace.

"The season is still young and I'm fully optimistic we are going to do a good season," said Pep Guardiola.