Champions League: Olympiakos v Man City - radio & text

How long before Liverpool's famous Kop looks like this again on a European night?
After City's game we'll be hot footing it to Anfield where the Reds - six-time champions of Europe - are in action against Atalanta at 20:00 GMT.
Like City, Liverpool also have one giant foot in the knockout stage.
But let's crack on with build-up to the early kick-off. Time for some team news.
Midweek Euro menu
rexCopyright: rex
There's some cracking fixtures across Europe which we will keep you bang up to date with including a heavyweight battle between Inter Milan and Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
Record 13-time winners Real are in danger of being bundled out of the Champions League after one win in three Group B games. Will they turn it around?
But these are the main games we're concentrating on over the next few hours:
17:55 GMT Olympiakos v Manchester City
20:00 GMT Liverpool v Atalanta
Premier League hat-trick?
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
EPACopyright: EPA
Hello and welcome to another big night of Champions League action.
After Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 on Tuesday with two games to spare, both Manchester City and Liverpool can join them in the knockout phase if results go their way in the next few hours.
Pep Guardiola's City are in Greece to face Olympiakos while Liverpool welcome Italian opponents to Anfield in the shape of Atalanta.
Thank goodness for the Champions League
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
It has been a case of heartbreak and tears for Manchester City in the latter stages of the Champions League during Pep Guardiola's reign.
So close yet so far.
But after a streaky run of results in the Premier League, they will be glad to be back in European action.
Avoid defeat against Olympiakos and they will progress to the knockout rounds with two matches to spare.
Live Reporting
Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA .Copyright: . .Copyright: . View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media rexCopyright: rex EPACopyright: EPA Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
KICK-OFF
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Away we go in Piraeus.
A point will do for City for a place in the last 16.
Post update
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
The teams line up in the centre circle and the referee blows his whistle. An impeccable minute's silence in memory of the great Diego Maradona.
Post update
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Here comes the sides and both teams are going to pay tribute to Diego Maradona before kick-off.
'Season still young'
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
This is the second meeting between Olympiakos and Manchester City in three weeks after City ran out 3-0 winners at the Etihad.
Since then City have drawn against Liverpool and lost to Tottenham in the Premier League, and currently sit 13th in the table - eight points off the pace.
"The season is still young and I'm fully optimistic we are going to do a good season," said Pep Guardiola.
Will City win Champions League under Pep?
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
In four attempts Pep Guardiola has not taken Manchester City beyond the Champions League quarter-finals.
But Guardiola says guiding the club to a first European Cup triumph is not "an obsession" that preys on him.
"We will try our best," he said on the eve of his side's game in Greece. "We have an important chance to almost qualify. That's so good, to be in the best 16 teams in Europe.
"I expected a reaction after last season when we finished against Lyon in Portugal. We know what we have to do."
Diego Maradona dies aged 60
A reminder about the sad news that broke about an hour ago.
Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
You can follow tributes and reaction here.
BBC Radio 5 Live will have a special programme about Diego Maradona from 22:00 GMT.
Full match commentary
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 Live
It's a Champions League double header on BBC Radio 5 Live as they bring full commentary of Olympiakos-Manchester City followed by Liverpool-Atalanta.
Build-up to both games is under way. You can also listen on the BBC Sounds App.
What City need
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Having breezed past Porto, Marseille and Olympiakos in their first three group games, Manchester City will progress to the last 16 if they pick up at least one point against Olympiakos.
Marseille will be eliminated if they lose at home to Porto.
Read who needs what in the Champions League here.
Post update
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Is Kevin de Bruyne being rested for Burnley on Saturday?
Raheem Sterling is wearing the captain's armband in Piraeus.
Sterling returns, Aguero on bench
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Raheem Sterling returns to Manchester City's starting 11 following his appearance as a substitute in their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola makes five changes to that side, with Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne left out of the squad.
John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Benjamin Mendy also return. Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte drop to the bench, alongside Sergio Aguero.
Olympiakos XI: Sa, Drager, Ba, Semedo, Cisse, Rafinha, M'Vila, Pepe, Camara, Fortounis, Masouras
Subs: Karargyris, Tzolakis, Soudani, Bouchalakis, Vinagre, Androutsos, Vrousai, Papadopoulos, Nikolis, Kitsos, Tsavos, Sourlis
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Jesus
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Garcia, Nmecha, Doyle, Palmer
Start in Greece, finish at Anfield
How long before Liverpool's famous Kop looks like this again on a European night?
After City's game we'll be hot footing it to Anfield where the Reds - six-time champions of Europe - are in action against Atalanta at 20:00 GMT.
Like City, Liverpool also have one giant foot in the knockout stage.
But let's crack on with build-up to the early kick-off. Time for some team news.
Midweek Euro menu
There's some cracking fixtures across Europe which we will keep you bang up to date with including a heavyweight battle between Inter Milan and Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
Record 13-time winners Real are in danger of being bundled out of the Champions League after one win in three Group B games. Will they turn it around?
But these are the main games we're concentrating on over the next few hours:
17:55 GMT Olympiakos v Manchester City
20:00 GMT Liverpool v Atalanta
Premier League hat-trick?
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
Hello and welcome to another big night of Champions League action.
After Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 on Tuesday with two games to spare, both Manchester City and Liverpool can join them in the knockout phase if results go their way in the next few hours.
Pep Guardiola's City are in Greece to face Olympiakos while Liverpool welcome Italian opponents to Anfield in the shape of Atalanta.
Thank goodness for the Champions League
Olympiakos v Man City (17:55 GMT)
It has been a case of heartbreak and tears for Manchester City in the latter stages of the Champions League during Pep Guardiola's reign.
So close yet so far.
But after a streaky run of results in the Premier League, they will be glad to be back in European action.
Avoid defeat against Olympiakos and they will progress to the knockout rounds with two matches to spare.