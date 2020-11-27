Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Onto the Foxes now...

Jamie Vardy scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser to send Leicester into the knockout stage of the Europa League with a draw against Braga.

The substitute turned home Marc Albrighton's cross as the Foxes came from behind three times to draw.

Al Musrati blasted Braga ahead and Harvey Barnes equalised before Paulinho netted for the hosts.

Luke Thomas got the Foxes level and Fransergio looked set to win it for Braga before Vardy's late goal.

