Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Onto the Foxes now... Jamie Vardy scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser to send Leicester into the knockout stage of the Europa League with a draw against Braga. The substitute turned home Marc Albrighton's cross as the Foxes came from behind three times to draw. Al Musrati blasted Braga ahead and Harvey Barnes equalised before Paulinho netted for the hosts. Luke Thomas got the Foxes level and Fransergio looked set to win it for Braga before Vardy's late goal. Read more here .
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph TimesCopyright: Times StarCopyright: Star GuardianCopyright: Guardian
-
Liverpool lost at home
-
Chelsea and Manchester City qualified for the Champions League knockout stages
-
Arsenal and Leicester go through in the Europa League, with Spurs also on the brink
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Foxes march through
Braga 3-3 Leicester
Onto the Foxes now...
Jamie Vardy scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser to send Leicester into the knockout stage of the Europa League with a draw against Braga.
The substitute turned home Marc Albrighton's cross as the Foxes came from behind three times to draw.
Al Musrati blasted Braga ahead and Harvey Barnes equalised before Paulinho netted for the hosts.
Luke Thomas got the Foxes level and Fransergio looked set to win it for Braga before Vardy's late goal.
Read more here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
As always, you can have YOUR say on the biggest stories by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning.
Alli is a team player - Mourinho
Tottenham 4-0 Ludogrets
It was also a good night for England fans as Dele Alli returned to the Spurs side last night.
Alli was involved in three of the four goals and manager Jose Mourinho described the midfielder as a "team player".
"He could try to score but for Vinicius it was an easy goal. A team player does that, no risk and 2-0. It does not surprise me that he did that," said Mourinho.
"Dele was like the team. A very good first half. In the second half in the first 20 to 25 minutes they closed and tried not to concede more goals."
Could Alli now get a run in the side and push his case for a surprise inclusion at Euro 2020?
Spurs move to within a point
Tottenham 4-0 Ludogrets
Right then, let's kick off with Tottenham's comfortable win over Ludogrets last night.
Two goals by Carlos Vinicius and one each for Harry Winks and Lucas Moura saw Spurs move to within touching distance of the last 32.
Read more here.
'Winks strikes it lucky'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'United's fears over crippling cyberattack'
Friday's back pages
'Tier jerker'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Just the ticket'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning..
Good morning!
What a week!
And as well as all the action, we lost a legend!
Stay tuned as we bring you all of the latest news from the football world.
We'll also have coverage of 13 Premier League news conferences ahead of a full weekend of top flight action.