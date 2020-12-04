Weekend Scottish football build-up - United face Livi tie without nine players & manager

BreakingNine Dundee United players required to self-isolate
Following the news that all first-team coaching staff at Dundee United are self-isolating after three non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Tannadice club have confirmed that nine players will also have to isolate.
In a statement United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.
“Our Academy Head of Tactical Performance Thomas Courts and other Academy staff will lead the team for Saturday’s game against Livingston.
“Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”
Yes, we’re back… again
As is tradition these days, we’re back on this glorious Friday
afternoon with some Scottish Premiership build-up as the nation’s top flight
returns after last week’s League Cup action.
We’ll bring you all the news throughout the day and be
hearing from managers across the division as we look forward to another big
weekend.
Whether you’re wrapped up at home or skiving in the office,
stick with us!
Live Reporting
Nick McPheat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BreakingNine Dundee United players required to self-isolate
Following the news that all first-team coaching staff at Dundee United are self-isolating after three non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Tannadice club have confirmed that nine players will also have to isolate.
In a statement United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.
“Our Academy Head of Tactical Performance Thomas Courts and other Academy staff will lead the team for Saturday’s game against Livingston.
“Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”
Yes, we’re back… again
As is tradition these days, we’re back on this glorious Friday afternoon with some Scottish Premiership build-up as the nation’s top flight returns after last week’s League Cup action.
We’ll bring you all the news throughout the day and be hearing from managers across the division as we look forward to another big weekend.
Whether you’re wrapped up at home or skiving in the office, stick with us!