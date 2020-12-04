Weekend Scottish football build-up - United face Livi tie without nine players & manager

Following the news that all first-team coaching staff at Dundee United are self-isolating after three non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Tannadice club have confirmed that nine players will also have to isolate.

In a statement United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.

“Our Academy Head of Tactical Performance Thomas Courts and other Academy staff will lead the team for Saturday’s game against Livingston.

“Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”