Spurs top, Man Utd fight back & Arsenal's poor start - Premier League reaction

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "You start hearing 'code red'. It was a bad moment. What was the reaction? Panic, panic panic. You could see the faces on the team-mates. It was a serious situation. It's awful and terrible.
Wolves captain Conor Coady:"We were massively worried when it happened. We knew straight away it was a horrible clash of heads.
"But we just hope and pray everything is OK because it's something we never want to see. He is with the right people now and that's the most important thing. He is in hospital and, by all accounts, he is awake and breathing."
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I was shocked because I saw the reaction of the players - they were asking the doctors. We were really worried for Raul Jimenez because it was really nasty."
Wolves forward Pedro Neto:"I was a little bit worried. I didn't see the impact but I heard it. I hope he is OK and can recover to come back with us."
Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock: "On behalf of the club and myself, we give our best regards to Raul Jimenez. We hope he recovers well. It was a bad incident. David Luiz has recovered well. He looked good when I saw him in dressing room."
Wolves striker conscious in hospital after David Luiz head clash
Now as the Daily Mirror and Daily Star point out Wolves forward Raul Jimenez was taken to hospital after sickening clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz on Sunday.
Honestly, I can't even watch those sorts of things.
Thankfully Jimenez, 29, was conscious in hospital after he was given oxygen on the pitch and the game was stopped for around 10 minutes.
Arsenal's Brazil centre-back Luiz, 33, played on with a bandage wrapped around his head before being substituted at half-time.
Are Manchester United beginning to regain some of their old mojo.
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer knows a thing or two about plating up front so who better to analyse how substitute Edison Cavani changed the game for Manchester United, in their 3-2 win at Southampton.
Cavani inspires Man Utd
Southampton 2-3 Man Utd
What about Edinson Cavani eh?
Struggles to get his boots on but didn't he produce the goods with a brilliant headed double when it mattered for Manchester United.
United seem to have a habit of coming from behind at Southampton. Seem to remember them getting a draw there a couple of years back in similar circumstances.
And going back a bit further Robin van Persie helped them twice come from behind to also win 3-2.
Are Manchester United beginning to regain some of their old mojo.
But still can't imagine too many people fancied them to turn around a two-goal deficit on Sunday.
Good morning
Good morning.
Well what a weekend and what a Sunday in the Premier League.
Tottenham and Jose are top of the pile, Manchester United came from two goals down to win at Southampton and Wolves won for the first time at Arsenal since 1979.
Standard eh.