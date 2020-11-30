Spurs top, Man Utd fight back & Arsenal's poor start - Premier League reaction

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "You start hearing 'code red'. It was a bad moment. What was the reaction? Panic, panic panic. You could see the faces on the team-mates. It was a serious situation. It's awful and terrible.

Wolves captain Conor Coady:"We were massively worried when it happened. We knew straight away it was a horrible clash of heads.

"But we just hope and pray everything is OK because it's something we never want to see. He is with the right people now and that's the most important thing. He is in hospital and, by all accounts, he is awake and breathing."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I was shocked because I saw the reaction of the players - they were asking the doctors. We were really worried for Raul Jimenez because it was really nasty."

Wolves forward Pedro Neto:"I was a little bit worried. I didn't see the impact but I heard it. I hope he is OK and can recover to come back with us."

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock: "On behalf of the club and myself, we give our best regards to Raul Jimenez. We hope he recovers well. It was a bad incident. David Luiz has recovered well. He looked good when I saw him in dressing room."