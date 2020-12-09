Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Today's commentaries
All games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Three Counties
Woking v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Tees
Yeovil Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Nottingham
National League North
Boston United v Chester - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford FC v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Kettering Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire