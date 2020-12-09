Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's commentaries

    All games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Three Counties

    Woking v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Tees

    Yeovil Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Nottingham

    National League North

    Boston United v Chester - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford FC v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kettering Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top