Premier League reaction: West Ham up to fifth, Fulham out of bottom three

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said his side should have had a penalty if Ollie Watkins' goal was not going to count. He also did not understand why his arm was used to gauge offside.

Because the upper arm can be used to score a goal, the portion of the arm that would be under a T-shirt sleeve is used to work out offsides.

Smith told BBC Sport: "I still don't understand that disallowed goal - you can't put it in with your arm but they know the laws better than me.

"If it's offside I'm OK with that, but then it's a penalty. The only reason he's going to be offside is because he's getting fouled, so it's a penalty."