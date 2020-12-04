Europa League reaction: Arsenal & Rangers win

EPA Copyright: EPA

Rangers reached the Europa League last 32 for the second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.

Steven Gerrard's side, so strong defensively this term, conceded from crosses on two occasions before the break when Maxime Lestienne, then Duje Cop, breached Allan McGregor's goal.

Connor Goldson's header, then a James Tavernier penalty, had Rangers on terms at the interval, before Scott Arfield's second-half strike ensured the win that keeps them top of the section.

Gerrard's team travel to Poland to face Lech next Thursday knowing they will win Group D if they match Benfica's result against Standard.