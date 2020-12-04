Live

Europa League reaction: Arsenal & Rangers win

Ben Collins

  1. Rangers reach knockout stages

    Rangers 3-2 Standard Liege

    Scott Arfield celebrates scoring against Standard Liege
    Rangers reached the Europa League last 32 for the second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.

    Steven Gerrard's side, so strong defensively this term, conceded from crosses on two occasions before the break when Maxime Lestienne, then Duje Cop, breached Allan McGregor's goal.

    Connor Goldson's header, then a James Tavernier penalty, had Rangers on terms at the interval, before Scott Arfield's second-half strike ensured the win that keeps them top of the section.

    Gerrard's team travel to Poland to face Lech next Thursday knowing they will win Group D if they match Benfica's result against Standard.

  2. Fans' return a very special night - Arteta

    Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna

    Arsenal

    Pablo Mari celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Rapid Vienna
    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna in the Europa League made it a "very special night".

    It had been 271 days since Arsenal fans had last been at their home, for the victory against West Ham United on 7 March - and how the 2,000 allowed in relished watching the Gunners confirm their dominance of Group B.

    "I'm delighted to have them back," Arteta said. "They made a huge contribution. There was only 2,000 but it felt and sounded like a lot more.

    "They were very supportive and encouraging to the team and the players have been saying what a huge difference it made. They felt that support."

  4. They're back!

    Fans celebrate at Arsenal's game at home to Rapid Vienna
    Fans returned to a Premier League ground for the first time since March on Thursday as Arsenal hosted 2,000 fans for their Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.

    Rangers also won to reach the last 32 while Tottenham drew and Celtic and Leicester both lost.

    We'll bring you all the reaction and the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.

