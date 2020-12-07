Spurs return to top of table, Liverpool thrash Wolves - Premier League reaction

As always, you can have YOUR say on all things football by Tweeting #bbcfootball, or by text to 81111 (UK only).
Were you one of the lucky few that watched your side this weekend? Or do you think it's unfair that some clubs are allowed fans while others are not?
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning!
'The Spurs go marching on'
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
That victory for Spurs was also watched by 2,000 home fans. It was the first time supporters were allowed inside the stadium since March.
I wonder if they enjoyed their return..?
'We didn't have the end product'
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Arsenal
'We are very happy'
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Deadly duo
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Son, 28, and Kane, who is a year younger, have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any duo behind former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).
Eleven of those goals have come in this campaign and Kane told Sky Sports: "We're both at an age now where we're coming into maybe in our prime in terms of understanding the game and understanding each other.
"When I'm passing him through and he's cutting inside and whipping them into the top bins it is an easy game for me."
Spurs cruise past Arsenal to go top
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
The north London derby is featuring heavily on this morning's back pages, so that's where we will start.
Son Heung-min opened the scoring before Harry Kane effectively sealed victory for the hosts in the first half.
Spurs move back to the top of the table, while Arsenal drop to 15th after their worst start to a season since 1981.
'Hardly a surprise'
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Jermaine Jenas
Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder
It felt like Arsenal played into Tottenham's hands in Sunday's north London derby, so the way the game turned out was hardly a surprise.
The Gunners looked nice and neat on the ball against Spurs but they never looked like they were going to hurt them.
That's an ongoing problem for Mikel Arteta's side, who have averaged more passes per shot than any other Premier League team this season - 55.5 - and have scored only 10 goals in 11 league games.
Read more here.
'King in the north'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Defying the doubters'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
'Wild ones'
Monday's back pages
Metro
Paper talk
Monday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
It was the weekend we had all been waiting for.
Some fans were allowed back into Premier League grounds for the first time since March - and the action didn't disappoint!
Stay tuned as we reflect on another cracking weekend, as well as a look ahead to the final round of Champions League matches...