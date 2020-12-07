Spurs return to top of table, Liverpool thrash Wolves - Premier League reaction

It felt like Arsenal played into Tottenham's hands in Sunday's north London derby, so the way the game turned out was hardly a surprise.

The Gunners looked nice and neat on the ball against Spurs but they never looked like they were going to hurt them.

That's an ongoing problem for Mikel Arteta's side, who have averaged more passes per shot than any other Premier League team this season - 55.5 - and have scored only 10 goals in 11 league games.

