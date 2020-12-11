Europa League reaction & Premiership build-up

After making a number of changes for the game in Poznan, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has complete trust in his players regardless of who he puts out there, and the Ibrox boss admits his side "will need a bit of luck" in the last-32 draw on Monday.

"I am super confident in the squad to make that amount of changes," says Gerrard.

SNS Copyright: SNS

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't have trust and belief that we could go and keep the level that we have been showing in the previous 24 or 25 games.

"We are looking forward to the draw on Monday. We will need a bit of luck, of course we will. But when Europe comes around again in February time we will hopefully have a fit squad and if we do we will be a challenge for whoever we face."