Europa League reaction & Premiership build-up

After making a number of changes for the game in Poznan, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has complete trust in his players regardless of who he puts out there, and the Ibrox boss admits his side "will need a bit of luck" in the last-32 draw on Monday.
"I am super confident in the squad to make that amount of changes," says Gerrard.
"I wouldn't do it if I didn't have trust and belief that we could go and keep the level that we have been showing in the previous 24 or 25 games.
"We are looking forward to the draw on Monday. We will need a bit of luck, of course we will. But when Europe comes around again in February time we will hopefully have a fit squad and if we do we will be a challenge for whoever we face."
Rangers claim top spot in Group D
Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers (Thurs)
We knew last week that Rangers would be Scotland's only representatives in the Europa League last 32, but last night Steven Gerrard's men secured a seeded place in the next round after a 2-0 victory in Poland against Lech Poznan.
Gerrard's side needed to match or better Benfica's result to finish top, and goals by Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi ensured they finished two points above the Portuguese side, who drew with Standard Liege.
It rounds off a hugely impressive group campaign for the Ibrox club as they finish their section unbeaten, with four wins and two draws.
'We will need a bit of luck' - Gerrard
Europa League reaction, anyone?
But first, before we delve into the weird and wonderful Premiership, there was some Europa League action for us to enjoy last night.
Let's take a look back at that...
