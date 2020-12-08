Premier League reaction: VAR controversy as Saints beat Brighton

Brighton wing-back Solly March said his side were the victims of the Premier League's latest "random decision" after Southampton's late penalty.

"It is just consistency, I don't think there is any," said March. "It is just random decisions that I don't think the people who play football would give, but I don't want to say much."

In a statement the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said the referee review area was not used in this case as it was a "factual decision".