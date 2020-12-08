Live

Premier League reaction: VAR controversy as Saints beat Brighton

  1. Small margins went against Brighton - Potter

    Brighton 1-2 Southampton

    Brighton head coach Graham Potter was philosophical about the VAR penalty decision that cost his side against Southampton.

    Video content

    Video caption: Small margins went against Brighton - Potter
  2. 'It is just random decisions' - March

    Brighton 1-2 Southampton

    Brighton wing-back Solly March said his side were the victims of the Premier League's latest "random decision" after Southampton's late penalty.

    "It is just consistency, I don't think there is any," said March. "It is just random decisions that I don't think the people who play football would give, but I don't want to say much."

    In a statement the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said the referee review area was not used in this case as it was a "factual decision".

    A four-way split pic of the Southampton penalty decision
  3. VAR drama as Saints beat Brighton

    Brighton 1-2 Southampton

    Let's start on the south coast, where Southampton came from behind to beat Brighton and move up to fifth in the Premier League.

    Brighton had impressed in the early stages of an entertaining contest and deservedly went ahead when Pascal Gross converted a penalty after a handball from Saints captain James Ward-Prowse.

    Ward-Prowse made amends with a pinpoint delivery from a corner that saw Jannik Vestergaard equalise with a powerful header into the top-left corner.

    The game's main talking point came on 81 minutes when Solly March was penalised for a late foul on Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

    The Saints player's momentum from the challenge outside the penalty area carried him forward as the players tangled and tumbled into the box. Referee David Coote initially awarded the visitors a free-kick but despite multiple camera angles appearing inconclusive his decision was overturned - allowing Danny Ings to score from the spot.

    Danny Ings scoring a penalty against Brighton
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Good morning

    Death, taxes and controversial VAR decisions - is this the new normal?

    Southampton's fine season continued as they rose to fifth with a win at Brighton on Monday, but the decision to award the Saints a late penalty has caused considerable debate.

    We will bring you all the fallout from the Amex, the reaction to the World Cup qualifying draw, the latest on the future of Paul Pogba, plus a look ahead to tonight's Champions League matches.

    Let's go...

    Danny Ings celebrating after scoring for Southampton at Brighton
