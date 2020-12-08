Premier League reaction: VAR controversy as Saints beat Brighton

Brighton had impressed in the early stages of an entertaining contest and deservedly went ahead when Pascal Gross converted a penalty after a handball from Saints captain James Ward-Prowse.
Ward-Prowse made amends with a pinpoint delivery from a corner that saw Jannik Vestergaard equalise with a powerful header into the top-left corner.
The game's main talking point came on 81 minutes when Solly March was penalised for a late foul on Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.
The Saints player's momentum from the challenge outside the penalty area carried him forward as the players tangled and tumbled into the box. Referee David Coote initially awarded the visitors a free-kick but despite multiple camera angles appearing inconclusive his decision was overturned - allowing Danny Ings to score from the spot.
Good morning
Death, taxes and controversial VAR decisions - is this the new normal?
Southampton's fine season continued as they rose to fifth with a win at Brighton on Monday, but the decision to award the Saints a late penalty has caused considerable debate.
We will bring you all the fallout from the Amex, the reaction to the World Cup qualifying draw, the latest on the future of Paul Pogba, plus a look ahead to tonight's Champions League matches.
Small margins went against Brighton - Potter
Brighton 1-2 Southampton
Brighton head coach Graham Potter was philosophical about the VAR penalty decision that cost his side against Southampton.
'It is just random decisions' - March
Brighton 1-2 Southampton
Brighton wing-back Solly March said his side were the victims of the Premier League's latest "random decision" after Southampton's late penalty.
"It is just consistency, I don't think there is any," said March. "It is just random decisions that I don't think the people who play football would give, but I don't want to say much."
In a statement the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said the referee review area was not used in this case as it was a "factual decision".
VAR drama as Saints beat Brighton
Brighton 1-2 Southampton
Let's start on the south coast, where Southampton came from behind to beat Brighton and move up to fifth in the Premier League.
Let's go...