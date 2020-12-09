Champions League reaction: Man Utd out at group stage, PSG game abandoned

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As I mentioned earlier Paris St-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir will resume on Wednesday after it was abandoned on Tuesday with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side's backroom staff.

Istanbul allege fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used the language towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline.

Istanbul players walked off the pitch in protest, with PSG players following.

