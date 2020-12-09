Live

Champions League reaction: Man Utd out at group stage, PSG game abandoned

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Man City bites Pog'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

  2. Post update

    Right time to have a quick look at what's in the national newspapers this morning...

  3. PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned amid racism allegations

    PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir
    As I mentioned earlier Paris St-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir will resume on Wednesday after it was abandoned on Tuesday with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side's backroom staff.

    Istanbul allege fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used the language towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

    Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline.

    Istanbul players walked off the pitch in protest, with PSG players following.

    You can catch up on the full story around that here.

  4. Defeat from the jaws of victory

    Remember this from a couple of games back Manchester United fans?

    Zero points from the last two games is defeat from the jaws of victory sort of stuff.

    Group H after four games
  5. Post update

    Who would have thought it would get to this for Manchester United?

    When you win away at Paris St-Germain and hammer RB Leipzig, in your first two games Champions League group games, you’ve got to go some to get knocked out haven’t you?

    But shambolic defending in the defeats to Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG at home and again on Tuesday evening in Germany have seen them do just that.

    Probably worth throwing some woeful individual performances, shoddy finishing, a red card and some questionable tactics into the mix as contributing factors as well.

  6. Post update

    I'd have thought Frank Lampard's Chelsea side can look forward to the last 16 after Christmas with optimism.

    But of course no such luck for Manchester United, they’ve got Thursday nights in the Europa League to look forward to. Ahem.

  7. Good morning

    Now then what happened in the Champions League on Tuesday evening….?

    Let me think.

    Oh yes, Manchester United were knocked out at the group stage after losing at RB Leipzig and Paris St-Germain's game against Istanbul Basaksehir was abandoned with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side's backroom staff.

    That one will resume on Wednesday from the 14th minute, with a new set of officials with kick-off at 17:55 GMT and Uefa promising a “thorough investigation” of the incident.

    Meanwhile Chelsea drew with Krasnodar and finished Group E as winners with 14 points from their six games.

