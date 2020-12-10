Rossi remembered and Champions League reaction as Man City win, Liverpool draw

World Cup success was Rossi's 'personal redemption'
Paolo Rossi wrote his name into footballing folklore with his displays at the 1982 World Cup - although he nearly missed the competition after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal.
Although Rossi maintained his innocence, he was banned from football for three years after being accused of taking part in the1980 Totonero scandal.
This suspension was reduced to two years on appeal, meaning he was available to play at the World Cup in Spain.
Rossi later described going on to win the tournament as a "personal redemption".
Rossi knocks Brazil out of Espana 82
One of Rossi's most famous games was when he scored a hat-trick to help Italy beat a much-lauded Brazil 3-2 at the 1982 World Cup.
It was one of the most exciting games in World Cup history as Italy faced a Brazil side which included the likes of Zico, Socrates and Falcao.
Rossi twice put Italy in front only for Socrates and Falcao to equalise. However, Rossi had the final word when he turned in a 74th minute winner from close range to knock Brazil out of the tournament.
'Rossi part of Italian culture'
"We are all shocked here because Paulo Rossi is such an iconic figure for Italian football," Italian journalist Daniele Verri Verri told BBC World Service.
"He is part of Italian history that goes beyond football.
"For those who were lucky enough to see him play in the 1982 World Cup we cannot ever forget what he did.
"The images of Spain 82 are part of Italian culture."
Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64
At club level, Rossi became a prolific scorer for Vicenza and earned a move to Juventus before later playing for AC Milan.
His death was announced on Thursday, following what Italian media report had been a long illness.
Rossi's wife Federica Cappelletti posted a picture of them together on social media with the words "Per sempre" ("forever").
She did not disclose the cause of his death.
Good morning all, and I'm afraid we start with the sad news that Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi has died aged 64.
Rossi led the Azzurri to victory at Espana 82, finishing as top scorer and being named best player.
Good morning all, and I'm afraid we start with the sad news that Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi has died aged 64.
Rossi led the Azzurri to victory at Espana 82, finishing as top scorer and being named best player.