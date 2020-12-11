Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Thursday night's result would have been welcome relief for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have suffered three defeats and a draw in their past four Premier League matches, and Arteta says he now needs "everybody on board".

"Today's performance was overall positive because we won the game," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club website.

"However, we had some moments after scoring the first two goals where we were a little bit disconnected and we got a little bit confused by what the game required.

"Now we have to forget about the Europa League because that's in February."