Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Sulaimon: Jose Mourinho definitely can't keep all players happy, so Dele Alli needs to be professional and wait for his chance. For Arsenal, they are a lion in the Europa league and a puppy in the Premier league, hopefully this weekend is the turnaround.
Foxes remain in the hunt
Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester also sealed top spot in Group G after victory over AEK Athens.
Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes scored in a game they needed to win to finish above nearest rivals Sporting Braga.
Fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Tottenham, Leicester can now look forward to the knockout stage of the Europa League.
As always, you can have YOUR say on the latest football news by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning...
Winks and Alli show their frustrations
Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Following the game, Jose Mourinho said it is impossible to keep his whole squad happy after playing a largely second-string side.
Despite victory, some players endured a frustrating night, including Harry Winks, who departed down the tunnel straight after being substituted, and Dele Alli, who did not feature at all and also left the bench briefly after Mourinho had made his fifth and final change.
"I can't keep the squad happy," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I believe they are happy because we are winning but they're not happy because they're not playing.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Spurs cruise through
Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Let's start with the Premier League leaders then...
Spurs booked their place in the Europa League last 32 as Group J winners after beating Royal Antwerp.
Carlos Vinicius tapped in the opener before Giovani lo Celso capped a fine display with a neat finish.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TimesCopyright: Times ExpressCopyright: Express MetroCopyright: Metro Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Sulaimon: Jose Mourinho definitely can't keep all players happy, so Dele Alli needs to be professional and wait for his chance. For Arsenal, they are a lion in the Europa league and a puppy in the Premier league, hopefully this weekend is the turnaround.
Foxes remain in the hunt
Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester also sealed top spot in Group G after victory over AEK Athens.
Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes scored in a game they needed to win to finish above nearest rivals Sporting Braga.
Fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Tottenham, Leicester can now look forward to the knockout stage of the Europa League.
Read our full report here.
'We need everybody on board'
Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal
Thursday night's result would have been welcome relief for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal have suffered three defeats and a draw in their past four Premier League matches, and Arteta says he now needs "everybody on board".
"Today's performance was overall positive because we won the game," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club website.
"However, we had some moments after scoring the first two goals where we were a little bit disconnected and we got a little bit confused by what the game required.
"Now we have to forget about the Europa League because that's in February."
Gunners maintain 100% record
Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal
Arsenal finished their Europa League Group B campaign with a 100% record as they overcame Dundalk in muddy conditions at the Aviva Stadium.
Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead when he clipped his shot past Gary Rogers after an error by Andrew Boyle.
Mohamed Elneny doubled the advantage with a superb strike before Jordan Flores made it 2-1 with an angled shot.
Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun scored late on for the Gunners before Sean Hoare grabbed a second for Dundalk.
Read our full match report here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
As always, you can have YOUR say on the latest football news by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by text to 81111 (UK only).
We'll be sharing your best comments throughout the morning...
Winks and Alli show their frustrations
Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Following the game, Jose Mourinho said it is impossible to keep his whole squad happy after playing a largely second-string side.
Despite victory, some players endured a frustrating night, including Harry Winks, who departed down the tunnel straight after being substituted, and Dele Alli, who did not feature at all and also left the bench briefly after Mourinho had made his fifth and final change.
"I can't keep the squad happy," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I believe they are happy because we are winning but they're not happy because they're not playing.
Spurs cruise through
Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Let's start with the Premier League leaders then...
Spurs booked their place in the Europa League last 32 as Group J winners after beating Royal Antwerp.
Carlos Vinicius tapped in the opener before Giovani lo Celso capped a fine display with a neat finish.
You can read our full match report here.
'I'm a one-team player'
Friday's back pages
The Times
'Red for life'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
Post update
Friday's back pages
Metro
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning!
It was a clean sweep for four of our British sides in the Europa League last night...
Arsenal topped their group, Spurs followed suit, and so too did Leicester.
Rangers also made it through to the last 32 as group winners, so stay tuned as we dissect all of the action.
We'll also have coverage of several Premier League new conferences.