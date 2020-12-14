Houllier dies aged 73 - tributes and reaction

Prior to managing at Liverpool, Gerard Houllier had taken charge of Lens, Paris St-Germain and the French national team, and after leaving the Reds he won two Ligue 1 titles at Lyon.

His last managerial job was at Aston Villa, but he left in 2011 after nine months, following heart problems.

In a statement, Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by Houllier's death.

"We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," the club said.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends."