Premier League reaction & build-up

The last time Jose Mourinho managed a team at Anfield, he beat a hasty retreat after Manchester United were outclassed by Liverpool before receiving the long brown envelope of dismissal from Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Here, a bristling and defiant Mourinho exchanged words with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after another defeat, Roberto Firmino's last-gasp header giving the champions a 2-1 win that enabled them to leapfrog Spurs at the top of the table.
Mourinho was apparently telling Klopp that the better team lost - or at least that is what Liverpool's manager thought, a claim that would have been a long stretch - but this was a different, defiant manager in a different place to the one he occupied after United were swept aside in December 2018.
Read more analysis from BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty here.
Firmino sends Liverpool top
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
Let's start at Anfield, where Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute header broke Tottenham's resistance and sent Liverpool to the top of the table.
The Reds went ahead in the first half when Mohamed Salah's shot took a big deflection off Eric Dier and looped over Hugo Lloris.
Spurs levelled seven minutes later when Son Heung-min raced clear to slip a composed finish past Alisson.
The visitors had the better chances in the second half, with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post, before Firmino met Andy Robertson's corner with a powerful header to seal all three points.
Last night's results
Here is a recap of what went on last night:
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton
Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United
Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Fulham 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace
And what we have this evening:
Aston Villa v Burnley
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Morning
Football, football, look at all the football!
There was a midweek festive feast of Premier League action last night as the busiest period of an already jam-packed season kicks off in earnest.
Standby for all the reaction from Wednesday night's games, plus a look ahead to tonight's action, with all the breaking news inbetween.
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton
Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United
Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Fulham 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Burnley
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Klopp joy at Reds win
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted with the win, saying his side did "incredibly well" to beat a Tottenham side he described as a "counter attacking monster".
Mourinho nearly pulls off tactical masterclass, Klopp just keeps winning
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Let's get stuck in...