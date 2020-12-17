Premier League reaction & build-up

The last time Jose Mourinho managed a team at Anfield, he beat a hasty retreat after Manchester United were outclassed by Liverpool before receiving the long brown envelope of dismissal from Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Here, a bristling and defiant Mourinho exchanged words with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after another defeat, Roberto Firmino's last-gasp header giving the champions a 2-1 win that enabled them to leapfrog Spurs at the top of the table.

Mourinho was apparently telling Klopp that the better team lost - or at least that is what Liverpool's manager thought, a claim that would have been a long stretch - but this was a different, defiant manager in a different place to the one he occupied after United were swept aside in December 2018.

Read more analysis from BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty here.