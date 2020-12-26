Rangers v Hibs
Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hibernian - team news & build-up

Thomas McGuigan

  1. Rangers in title-winning form?

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    Steven Gerrard's side appear in the mood to secure the first Premiership title of his tenure - and in the process derail Celtic's 10-in-a-row hopes.

    Rangers go into today's game against Hibs in fine fettle: 16 points clear of Celtic, having played three games more.

    Alfredo Morelos may not be firing on all cylinders, but players such as Kemar Roofe are weighing in with their fair share of goals.

    Kemar Roofe celebrates his goal in the victory over St Johnstone
  2. Today's Championship offering

    Scottish Championship fixtures
  3. Barnes starts between the sticks for Hibs

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    On-loan goalkeeper Dillon Barnes makes his first league start for Hibs. The 24-year-old from QPR was a second-half replacement for the injured Ofir Marciano in Wednesday's win over St Mirren and has made four appearances in the League Cup.

    Coach Craig Samson is listed as the replacement keeper and the 36-year-old hasn't played a game in more than two years.

  7. Today's Premiership fixtures

    Premiership fixtures
  8. Festive frenzy

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    Good morning and a warm festive welcome to our live text coverage of a busy Boxing Day in the Scottish Premiership.

    Find a comfy seat on the couch - nursing a turkey sandwich and your Christmas hat at a jaunty angle - and stay with us throughout the day.

    Rangers host Hibernian in the first of six Premiership crackers on Boxing Day
    Hope you had a cracker yesterday, with attention now turning to traditional Christmas break football.

    Six top-flight games for us to enjoy: first up is a mouth-watering clash at Ibrox as league leaders Rangers host Hibernian.

