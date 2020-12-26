Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hibernian - team news & build-up

Steven Gerrard's side appear in the mood to secure the first Premiership title of his tenure - and in the process derail Celtic's 10-in-a-row hopes.

Rangers go into today's game against Hibs in fine fettle: 16 points clear of Celtic, having played three games more.

Alfredo Morelos may not be firing on all cylinders, but players such as Kemar Roofe are weighing in with their fair share of goals.